“Can’t look into the future” - Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong makes ‘dream club’ claim amid Manchester United links

Frenkie de Jong is keen to stay at his "dream club" Barcelona despite being constantly linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are currently in direct contact with the Catalan giants over a potential move this summer.

Frenkie de Jong, however, is adamant that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp and had a conversation regarding the same with manager Xavi Hernandez. This is despite the fact that he enjoyed playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, who is now the new manager of Manchester United.

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad (via the Manchester Evening News), Frenkie de Jong was quoted as saying the following:

"I have enough confidence in myself [to be a success at Barcelona]. I am not afraid. I recently spoke extensively with the trainer [Xavi]. That was a very good conversation. I will not go into that [the links to United]. Not even about other names or clubs. I used to be naive and open-minded about it. I don’t do that anymore."

He added:

"I understand that that link is made. That sum is not that difficult, it is logical. I have enjoyed working with Ten Hag at Ajax – and I can’t look into the future, of course. But I prefer to stay at Barcelona. That has always been my dream club and it still is. As long as I don’t hear from the club management, I assume nothing is going on."

Story continues below ad

Frenkie de Jong @DeJongFrenkie21 🏻🦁 Beautiful night in Brussels with a great performance 🤩 We are getting stronger every time🏻🦁 Beautiful night in Brussels with a great performance 🤩 We are getting stronger every time 💪🏻🦁 https://t.co/03lyGQga1K

Frenkie de Jong is currently on international duty with the Netherlands national team. The Dutch secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League. De Jong played the full 90 minutes in the game and even provided an assist for Steven Bergwijn’s opening goal.

Why are Manchester United chasing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona?

Manchester United are in the market for a new central midfielder. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have all confirmed their departures from the club, leaving United short-handed in midfield.

Story continues below ad

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong could be an ideal signing for Manchester United. The 25-year-old midfielder is still relatively young but still possesses the experience of playing in a top league as well as in the Champions League. De Jong will also be familiar with Erik ten Hag's system, which is another added bonus.

Squawka @Squawka Frenkie de Jong's game by numbers vs. Belgium:



100% take-ons completed (2/2)

100% long ball accuracy (3/3)

100% aerial duels won (3/3)

93 touches (most)

92% pass accuracy

82 passes (most)

4 chances created

3 clearances

2 interceptions

2 fouls won

1 tackle made

1 assist



Wow. Frenkie de Jong's game by numbers vs. Belgium:100% take-ons completed (2/2)100% long ball accuracy (3/3)100% aerial duels won (3/3)93 touches (most)92% pass accuracy82 passes (most)4 chances created3 clearances2 interceptions2 fouls won1 tackle made1 assistWow. https://t.co/lEbeWAkV8I

However, Manchester United are not the club side interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Fellow Premier League side Arsenal have also joined the race to secure the services of the Dutch international.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far