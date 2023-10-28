"Can’t they both lose?" - Girona star offers hilarious response when asked to pick winner of Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Girona fans are undeniably facing a conundrum ahead of Saturday's El Clasico (October 28), as they cannot decide whether they want Barcelona or Real Madrid to lose. However, defender David Lopez has offered a hilarious response to the situation.

On the one hand, Girona fans want the Madridistas to falter, thus securing their top-spot status on the La Liga table. On the other, there is an equally compelling desire to see their Catalan adversary Barcelona lose.

When asked about the conundrum, David Lopez responded with a funny take on the situation, as reported by Diario AS (via Football Espana):

"Can't they both lose? Now I don't care anyway. We won, so whatever happens, happens."

Girona have risen to the top of La Liga standings three points above Real Madrid, following a gritty 1-0 triumph against Celta Vigo on Friday (October 27).

However, the Madridistas have a chance to reclaim the throne based solely on goal difference. This will only happen if they emerge victorious against Barcelona in Saturday's anticipated El Clasico matchup at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

While Barca doesn't stand a chance to overtake Girona in the standings due to a four-point gap, a draw could be the optimal outcome for the table-toppers.

Regardless of what transpires in El Clasico, Girona's remarkable start to the season will likely capture some of the headlines, as they have exceeded expectations so far.

Xavi hints at return of big names for Real Madrid showdown as Barcelona eyes narrowing La Liga gap

Barcelona could potentially be fortifying their ranks with the return of ailing stars Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong for their clash against Los Blancos. Head coach Xavi Hernandez teased this promising scenario during his pre-match briefing.

When asked about the two players, the legendary Blaugrana midfielder-turned-manager said (via Forbes):

"Everyone wants to play in the Clasico. Everyone's feelings are very good and we have to wait for tomorrow for the [squad] list. If they tell me they're 100 percent, of course, I could put them in."

"Those who are better will play, what we can't do is make the mistake of putting a player in who is not 100 percent. We'll see how they are tomorrow."

While a victory over Real Madrid wouldn't propel Barcelona to the summit of La Liga, there's still plenty at stake. If the Catalan giants do manage to secure all three points, they would leap two points ahead of Madrid.