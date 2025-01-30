"Can’t move forward with him starting", "Costs us EVERY SINGLE GAME" - Fans slam Barcelona star after 2-2 Atalanta draw

Barcelona fans were unhappy with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's performance during their 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (January 29). The Pole shot-stopper was again named in goal for La Blaugrana, replacing Inaki Pena.

Hansi Flick's men welcomed Atalanta to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with a chance of taking the top spot in the group stage. However, the early minutes of the game were tentative as neither side pushed for a goal, and the first half ended goalless.

Barcelona got rid of their lack of attacking intent in the second half, and this shift in focus was rewarded soon after the restart. Lamine Yamal gave his side the lead in the 47th minute, slotting home Raphinha's low pass into the middle of the box.

Atalanta were unfazed by the goal as they immediately started pushing for the equalizer. They were back on level terms in the 67th minute as Ederson fired home from the edge of the box.

The visitors did not enjoy parity for long as they found themselves behind again five minutes later. It was Ronald Araujo who restored Barca's lead as he headed home a Raphinha corner (72').

There was still one last action in the contest as Marten de Roon delivered a precise pass to Mario Pašalić in the box, with the Croatian midfielder striking a first-time shot to equalize (79').

Neither side could find the back of the net in the remaining minutes as the match ended 2-2. Meanwhile, fans found fault with Wojciech Szczesny's overall gameplay and took to X to slam him after the match.

An X user wrote:

"Schzny is not doing good. We can’t move forward with him starting."

Another tweeted:

"I’ve had enough. He needs to be dropped, costs us EVERY SINGLE GAME."

"Pena is better than this sh!t man," another wrote.

"How is he even playing over Peña," another asked.

"The bias this fanbase has. He’s made mistakes for 4 games straight while Pena hasn’t done anything yet gets spacegoated," another wrote.

"I don’t understand what flick sees in him, it’s absolutely ridiculous every single game," another chimed in.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick on his side's 2-2 draw with Atalanta

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said he is 'satisfied' with his side's 2-2 draw with Atalanta in their last group game of the 2024-25 UCL.

He claimed they played and labeled the Serie A side as a good team.

Flick said (via the club's website):

"I'm satisfied with the result. We played well against a good team with a great playing philosophy ... I am happy for the team, for the fans and for the club."

On Barcelona’s potential opponents in the round of 16, he said:

"Whatever happens, we'll have to wait until Friday to what happens. Hard work is more important than potential opponents"

Barcelona will next be in action against Alaves in LaLiga on Sunday (February 2).

