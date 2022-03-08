"Can't do that in the Premier League" - Noel Whelan slams Manchester United star's 'glaring mistake' against Man City

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has lambasted Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for his error in the derby this past Sunday.

Maguire failed to clear a rebound after David de Gea produced a good save. Eventually the ball fell to Kevin De Bruyne, who made no mistake in giving Manchester City a 2-1 lead.

The Red Devils never recovered from there and went on to concede two more goals in the second half.

independent.co.uk/sport/football… #MUFC Harry Maguire says Manchester United need ‘win after win after win’ to make top four Harry Maguire says Manchester United need ‘win after win after win’ to make top fourindependent.co.uk/sport/football… #MUFC

The Manchester United backline was exposed several times by Manchester City's neat interplay and pace.

Whelan explained that Maguire's error was too big for a Premier League player, and that he needs to improve after struggling of late.

The former striker told Football Insider:

"There are a lot of players – not just him – who aren't doing enough. But these little silly mistakes – would you see that happening with other international players? Probably not. It's a glaring mistake. He's got to deal with the situation – instead, he's letting it go through his legs like he's in the middle of the field.

"You can't do that in the Premier League, let alone against Man City. It's making him look so bad. He'll have watched it back on TV and asked: 'What was I doing?' But when you're under a lot of pressure, these mistakes mount up – especially when you're not confident in your own ability.

"That leadership skill we saw when he came in has just disappeared. When he signed, he was chest out, big captain – that's not there anymore and he’s massively struggling."

Manchester United will look to bounce back after derby defeat

Ralf Rangnick's side were in the game in the first half, but a lack of leadership on the pitch saw them collapse in the second half.

Eventually, City emerged as comfortable 4-1 winners, a win that saw them reopen a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United, on the other hand, slipped to fifth this past weekend. They are a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and have played three games more.

The Red Devils need to bounce back immediately, but they have another difficult fixture coming up. Rangnick's side will face Tottenham Hotspur, another rival for a top-four place, this Saturday.

