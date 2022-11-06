"Can't remember the last time I saw him play well", "Time to move on" - Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled on Twitter after Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo put on another tepid display for Manchester United during their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, November 6, and Twitter users made their feelings known.

The Red Devils found themselves two goals down early on thanks to a Leon Bailey strike in the seventh minute and a superb Lucas Digne free kick four minutes later. Luke Shaw's deflected shot at the end of the first half gave the visitors hope, before Jacob Ramsey wrapped up the points for Villa in Unai Emery's first game in charge.

The defeat was Manchester United's first at Villa Park since August 1995 and has left them three points away from the top four after 13 games. Many people's attention naturally turned to Cristiano Ronaldo's contrubution in the game, which was minimal at best.

The 37-year-old forward played the full 90 minutes, during which time he picked up a yellow card and hit multiple shots wide. Cristiano Ronaldo was thoroughly outshined by young Alejandro Garancho on the left-flank, who was a rare bright spark for Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was given the captain's armband for the clash, despite recently being dropped from the squad for his behavior during the recent win over Tottenham Hotspur. Many believe Cristiano Ronaldo cannot fit into an Erik ten Hag system and this was one of those displays which gave those supporters ammunition for that argument.

The Portuguese legend has scored just three times in his 16 appearances this term and numerous Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at his display:

. @utdcynical Bringing Martial on just to play him out of position to accommodate Ronaldo is so pointless. Ten Hag’s in game management has been bad Bringing Martial on just to play him out of position to accommodate Ronaldo is so pointless. Ten Hag’s in game management has been bad

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ If Man United have any sense, it will be only more week of the Ronaldo soap opera… If Man United have any sense, it will be only more week of the Ronaldo soap opera…

CK @ffscks Ronaldo on free kicks in November 2022 Ronaldo on free kicks in November 2022 https://t.co/fsAWsIB3sM

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Can't remember the last time I saw Ronaldo actually play well. Time to move on. Can't remember the last time I saw Ronaldo actually play well. Time to move on.

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning United too predictable with Ronaldo on the pitch. It's not working and won't work. Get back to pre-season fluidity. United too predictable with Ronaldo on the pitch. It's not working and won't work. Get back to pre-season fluidity.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Giving Ronaldo the captaincy so soon after you had to discipline him for refusing to come on and walking out of the ground before the match ends is an interesting decision Giving Ronaldo the captaincy so soon after you had to discipline him for refusing to come on and walking out of the ground before the match ends is an interesting decision

CT @Colin_United @MikaelScofield_ @LiamPaulCanning What age will he be before you accept he aint it anymore? @MikaelScofield_ @LiamPaulCanning What age will he be before you accept he aint it anymore?

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🙃 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed more fouls (7) than he has had shots on target (6) in the Premier League this season 🙃 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed more fouls (7) than he has had shots on target (6) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/kQbaQ6fLyw

Oliver @Oliveresuana Man United will never be a high-pressing team with Ronaldo as a starter.



And if he's not scoring goals, he's a net negative on the team. Man United will never be a high-pressing team with Ronaldo as a starter.And if he's not scoring goals, he's a net negative on the team.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk I’m so bored of Ronaldo missing chances. I’m so bored of Ronaldo missing chances.

But it looks like it’s time to move him on, it’s the best solution for everyone. We all love Ronaldo and respect him for everything he’s done for us.But it looks like it’s time to move him on, it’s the best solution for everyone. #MUFC We all love Ronaldo and respect him for everything he’s done for us.But it looks like it’s time to move him on, it’s the best solution for everyone. #MUFC https://t.co/27VjD2YTPC

Erik ten Hag describes performance as 'unacceptable' following Manchester United's and Cristiano Ronaldo's latest defeat

Manchester United were deservedly beaten by a determined Aston Villa outfit, who had a point to prove in front of new boss Unai Emery. The Red Devils fell to their fourth Premier League defeat of the campaign as the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera again dominated chatter after the game.

Ten Hag's side face Villa again on Thursday evening in the Carabao Cup and the Dutch boss will demand to see a better display from his men. He told BBC Sport after the defeat in Birmingham:

"We lost the game at the start of first half and second half and that is not acceptable. They looked more fresh and more ready. We need to be more sharp. The result is really clear. It never lies. Today we were not good enough.

"We didn't get the right organisation. Wee created chances and good chances at 2-1. But you are really disappointed to concede at the start of the second half."

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo captains Manchester United for the first time under Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo captains Manchester United for the first time under Erik ten Hag 👏 https://t.co/9huNDSG6JJ

