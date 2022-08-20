“Can’t remember the last time I saw him do something other than wave his hands around” – Didi Hamann singles out Manchester United star as ‘biggest problem’ for Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag's spell as Manchester United manager has started on a poor note, with his team losing their first two Premier League fixtures of the season. Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has singled out Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes as the 'biggest problem' for the former Ajax coach at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been made the scapegoat for Manchester United's recent failings after communicating his desire to leave the club this summer. However, Didi Hamann insists the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important figure in the squad while pointing to his countryman Bruno Fernandes as the problem.

The Liverpool legend told the Mirror:

"I know the focus has been on [Cristiano] Ronaldo because he’s made it clear that he wants to leave the club, but where would United have been without his goals last season? Ronaldo is a big-game player, someone who can make a difference."

The German added:

"For me, the biggest problem for Ten Hag is Bruno Fernandes. I can’t remember the last time I saw him do something other than wave his hands around in frustration. You can’t have players doing that in games against Liverpool. Everyone has to put a full shift in."

Bruno Fernandes with a very poor one-time pass which puts Man Utd 1-0 down.



Really hope Erik ten Hag teaches him how to sometimes keep it simple.

Did Hamann claims Manchester United can make things difficult for Liverpool

The Manchester United midfielder has been a mere shadow of his former self in recent times.

United are set to face Liverpool on Monday (August 22) in what promises to be a massive showdown at Old Trafford. Neither team has won any games in the Premier League so far this season.

Hamann believes the Red Devils could bag their first three points if Ten Hag gets his tactics and selection right. He said:

"Liverpool haven’t had the best of starts, with two draws – and this is probably the last game they would have wanted at this stage. United have a much better team than their results."

"They will see this as an opportunity to get their own season up and running by going above Liverpool in the table. If Ten Hag gets his team selection and tactics right, then he can make it very difficult for Klopp."









𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Disgruntled #MUFC players including Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes have appealed to the board to back Erik ten Hag in the transfer market.

Both sides will be going for the win to make up for their disappointments in recent fixtures and get their campaigns on the right track. It remains to be seen who will come away with the bragging rights in this highly-anticipated clash.

