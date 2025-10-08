“Can't run a club like United on knee-jerk reactions to the press" - Jim Ratcliffe provides update on Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that the club are not planning to sack manager Ruben Amorim. The English businessman added that they plan to give the Portuguese coach three years to turn the club around.

Ad

Speaking on Times Radio's new 'The Business' podcast, Ratcliffe said that fans are journalists are looking for overnight success at Manchester United, but there is no magic formula to make things better at Old Trafford. He added that it would be a knee-jerk reaction to sack Amorim and said:

"(Amorim) has not had the best of seasons. Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That’s where I would be. The press, sometimes I don’t understand. They want overnight success. They think it’s a light switch. You know, you flick a switch and it’s all going to be roses tomorrow. You can’t run a club like Man United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week."

Ad

Trending

Amorim spoke about his future at the club last season, saying that he was not worried about his future and said (via ESPN):

"I am always comfortable with the job. I am not concerned. It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here. I am never concerned about my job, I am not that kind of guy."

Ad

Manchester United appointed Amorim in November 2024, and he has managed 50 games at the club in all competitions. He has won just 20 times, losing 21 times, and drawing nine times.

Jamie Carragher believes Ruben Amorim will be sacked by Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke on The Overlap Fan Debate this week, predicting that Manchester United would sack Ruben Amorim by Christmas. He claimed that the manager has not delivered at the club and said (via Daily Mail):

Ad

"I don't like saying a manager should be sacked – it's disrespectful and it's a man's job - but I'm at that point where I do think Ruben Amorim's job is untenable. It's inevitable that this is going to happen before Christmas. His stats are unbelievable for a Man United manager – 50 games as Man United manager, he's only scored two more goals than he's conceded."

Manchester United were linked with Gareth Southgate, Oliver Glasner, and Andoni Iraola, amid reports that the club were close to sacking Ruben Amorim following a poor start to the season. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season and are currently 14th after seven matches in the 2025/26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More