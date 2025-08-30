"Can't run the whole season with them", "Simply unbearable" - Fans slam Manchester United duo despite 3-2 win against Burnley

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) are now impressed with Altay Bayindir and are calling for the Turkish goalkeeper and Andre Onana to be replaced this summer. They believe that the goalkeepers are not good enough to be at the club as they make too many mistakes.

Ad

Bruno Fernandes scored an injury-time penalty to help Manchester United get their first win of the season against Burnley on Saturday, August 30. The Red Devils took the lead through an own goal in the first half, but were pulled back level with Lyle Foster scoring 10 minutes after the break.

Ruben Amorim's side managed to bounce back quickly and retake the lead within two minutes, thanks to Bryan Mbeumo scoring his first Premier League goal for his new side. However, Jaidon Anthony made it 2-2 in the 66th minute, and the game looked set to end in a draw before Fernandes' penalty in injury time.

Ad

Trending

The fans were quick to talk about the goalkeeper issue once again and said:

GK @10Hagplease We desperately need a new top keeper man. Can’t run the whole season with Bayindir and Onana

Ad

Agent Of Chaos @BabzJ1_14 Onana and Bayindir cannot be playing after the international break

Ad

RedMisery @ManUtdHorrorDay Now just hope we get Lammens before next GW Bayindir and Onana in net is simply unbearable

Ad

AyoJayDee @Dammie_riches What's wrong with our goalies Onana has negatively influenced every under study to him he needs to go along with Bayindir

Ad

Abhi @AbhiMSD_07 We need a new keeper + dm Onana bayindir both useless

Ad

Manchester United's three points sees them move to ninth in the Premier League table, just three behind leaders Chelsea. They lost the opening match of the season 1-0 to Arsenal before drawing 1-1 at Fulham last weekend.

Manchester United need new goalkeeper, admitted former player

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster spoke on his The Cycling GK YouTube channel earlier this month and claimed that Andre Onana and Altay Bayındır were not good enough for the club. He added that Senne Lammens was also not the answer and said:

Ad

"They’ve been linked with a £25m move for the Royal Antwerp goalie Lammens. I watched a little highlights reel of him on YouTube. He looks okay, I still don’t think it’s the answer."

He believes that the club should be looking to sign Emiliano Martinez or Gianluigi Donnarumma and said:

"If you’re Man United, then you need to be signing a Donnarumma or a Martinez because that’s the difference. There’s a difference in level. He [Lammens] looks like he’s a decent young goalkeeper, but I just think to go and pluck someone from Royal Antwerp and expect them to be able to a world-class goalkeeper in the Premier League for Man United, it’s a miracle if you get it."

Manchester United are in talks with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens this month. They are expected to seal the signing before the deadline on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More