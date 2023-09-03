"Can't save shots", "Bring De Gea back" - Manchester United fans blast Andre Onana after his performance in 3-1 Arsenal loss

In a showdown at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal turned the tables on Manchester United, denying them even a single point to take home on Sunday (September 3). The Old Trafford faithful were understandably displeased about their poor showing, with much of the anger aimed at goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Gunners seized control from the get-go, putting Erik ten Hag's squad on the back foot. Marcus Rashford, however, seized a golden opportunity from a rapid counterattack in the 27th minute. The English international darted in from the left flank and unleashed a sublime shot that found its way to the far corner of the net.

The Red Devils' joy was short-lived, however, as Arsenal responded almost instantly 35 seconds later. Gabriel Martinelli showcased his skill, providing a perfect setup for Martin Odegaard, who effortlessly evened the score against Andre Onana.

Following halftime, a moment of controversy ensued. Kai Havertz believed he had secured a penalty after a tangle with Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside the box, but VAR overturned the on-field decision.

Adding to the drama, Alejandro Garnacho, who came on as a substitute for United, thought he had snatched a late victory, only to be flagged offside by VAR.

Then came the added time that left Manchester United fans frustrated. Declan Rice connected with a corner from Bukayo Saka, controlled the ball on his chest and slipped a low shot right past Onana. Gabriel Jesus put the icing on the cake for Arsenal, sidestepping Johnny Evans and placing the ball beyond Onana to seal the win.

In the wake of the defeat, the spotlight turned harshly on Onana, who became the target of furious Manchester United supporters. The fans took to X (Twitter) to air their grievances with the keeper's performance. Here's a glimpse into the wave of tweets directed at Andre Onana's showing on the pitch:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Injury woes deepen for Manchester United as Lisandro Martinez exits Arsenal match early

Lisandro Martinez left the pitch with a suspected injury during United's Sunday's Premier League face-off against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Argentinian defender went down slightly after the 60-minute mark, following a late tackle on Eddie Nketiah that earned him a yellow card.

Manchester United's former captain Harry Maguire was immediately summoned to warm up and took Martinez's place shortly after. This setback comes at an already difficult time for Erik ten Hag, who is also dealing with the absence of Raphael Varane. The French defender was sidelined after last weekend's dramatic 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Losing Martinez for an extended period could leave the Red Devils without both of their premier center-backs. Adding to the list of casualties, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have been out of action for the last two weeks. Rasmus Hojlund missed the season's initial three matches but made his debut as a substitute during the Arsenal game.