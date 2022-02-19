“Can’t he see it gives opponents a sense United are vulnerable?” – Micah Richards accuses Bruno Fernandes of throwing tantrums amid Manchester United row

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has warned Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes that his antics are making the Red Devils appear vulnerable.

It goes without saying all isn't well in the Manchester United dressing room at the moment. Apart from their poor displays on the pitch, there has been a lot of speculation suggesting a lack of unity among the players. Micah Richards is disappointed with the way negative stories keep coming out of the club.

The former Manchester City defender wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"The idea that things could leak out of a dressing room — and be detrimental to your own club — is a concept I cannot get my head around. It is why I am flabbergasted by the constant cycle of news that keeps coming out of Manchester United, one that consistently puts them in a bad light."

Richards then accused the players of not sticking together, stressing that Bruno Fernandes's antics make the club look weak. He wrote:

"It feels like every decision they make creates another problem or someone will do something that presents an opportunity for people to speak negatively about the club. If Ronaldo storms off at the end or shows discontent at being substituted, as an example, surely he knows the headlines it creates."

"When Fernandes dashes off on his own to try to win the ball back, then throws his arms up if someone has not followed him, can’t he see it gives opponents a sense United are vulnerable? By all means, lose your temper behind closed doors, but surely you stick together in public. It really is time everyone started to pull in the right direction."

How has Bruno Fernandes fared at Manchester United so far this season?

Bruno Fernandes scored for the Red Devils against Brighton last time out.

Bruno Fernandes was accused of a drop in form shortly after the season kicked off. However, the Portuguese has managed to win over critics with some promising displays in recent weeks.

So far this season, the attacking midfielder has bagged eight goals and 12 assists for the Red Devils in 32 games across all competitions. However, the overall level of performance of the team still leaves a lot to be desired.

