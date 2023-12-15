"Can't speak highly enough of him as a player" - Paul Merson believes 'extraordinary' Liverpool superstar doesn't get the credit he deserves

Paul Merson has hailed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as an 'extraordinary' player who doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

Salah has long been the Merseysiders' protagonist ever since arriving at Anfield back in 2017. The Egyptian superstar has also become a Premier League hero during his six years with the Reds.

The 31-year-old has bagged 200 goals and 87 assists in 327 games across competitions. He's started this season with 14 goals and eight assists across 22 games.

Merson reckons Salah's magnificent achievements with Liverpool have somewhat gone under the radar. The former Arsenal player compared him to Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney (via The Evening Standard):

"In a way, I feel sorry for Salah. I really don't think he gets the credit he deserves for what he's done and is doing at Liverpool. He's similar to Wayne Rooney for me in that regard. He was another who didn't get the credit he deserved."

Salah has broken several records since joining Liverpool, including becoming the first player in the club's history to score in nine consecutive home games. His record is outstanding and Merson continued to praise him:

"Salah puts up figures that blow everyone away. 200 goals for Liverpool already, playing on the right wing. It's extraordinary."

Klopp's men face Manchester United on Sunday (December 17), opponents with whom Salah has enjoyed many memorable clashes. He scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in 2021.

Salah was also at the peak of his powers in the Merseysiders' 7-0 demolition of the Red Devils last season. He bagged a brace and two assists at Anfield.

Merson insisted that Salah is one of the world's greatest players and alluded to how he comes to the fore in high-pressure matches:

"He's definitely in the top five players in the world for me. He always gets massive goals in massive football matches, and I can't speak highly enough of him as a player."

Salah's future was the subject of speculation in the summer. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad made an £150 million offer but it was turned down by the Anfield outfit, per The Guardian.

Jose Enrique talks up Andy Robertson's importance to Liverpool

Andy Robertson.

Andy Robertson is another Liverpool star who has come in for praise and the Scottish left-back has been a massive success at Anfield. He joined Klopp's side from Hull City in 2017 for a mere £8 million.

The 29-year-old has made 275 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 63 assists. He is regarded as one of the best full-backs in Premier League history.

Jose Enrique lauded Robertson by claiming he's the best left-back to play for the Merseyside giants. The former Reds defender said (via TBRFootball):

"For me he is the best left-back to ever in a Liverpool shirt. You have to accept when players are better than you... He’s a fantastic player, actually one of our best players and I love Andy, top, top player."

Robertson is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury he picked up while on international duty in October. He's made eight appearances this season, scoring one goal.