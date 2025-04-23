"Can't start games anymore", "Needs to gtfo of Madrid" - Fans unhappy with Real Madrid star despite 1-0 win over Getafe

Despite their win over Getafe, Real Madrid supporters have expressed concern about David Alaba's performance. Los Blancos registered a slim 1-0 victory over Getafe in LaLiga on Wednesday, April 23.

However, Alaba, who played only 45 minutes, was unconvincing in defense, which left Los Blancos’ fans online unimpressed.

During the encounter, Fran Garcia was close to giving Madrid the lead in the 18th minute. The Spaniard released an accurate shot, which was saved well by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

Three minutes later (21’), Soria recorded another exquisite save to deny Madrid's Brahim Diaz. However, Arda Guler was the quickest to react to the rebound and scored to put Real Madrid on top in the 21st minute.

Vinicius Jr. (67’) was close to doubling Madrid's lead, having dribbled past some players. However, Soria made another remarkable save to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

In added time (90+7’), Alvaro Rodriguez almost equalized for Getafe, but was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois' brilliant save, which kept the scoreline unchanged and won the game for Real Madrid.

Alaba featured for 45 minutes against Getafe and was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga at halftime. In his stint, Alaba registered a passing accuracy of 95% (37/39). The Austrian registered two clearances, won one out of two aerial duels contested, but lost possession of the ball twice (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans took to X to criticize Alaba for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Alaba can't start anymore games. Need to see more of this from Arda!"

"When will the Alaba experiment end? Especially having him in the same lineup as Lucas," another added.

"On my knees praying for cama to be okay we absolutely cannot have alaba starting on saturday," a fan suggested.

"Alaba is done that ACL finished him," another fan opined.

"We might never see Alaba at his best again," another chimed in.

"Alaba needs to gtfo out of madrid thats what needs to happen," wrote another.

"I have complete faith in him” Real Madrid boss on Rodrygo's form

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti stated that he has faith in Rodrygo despite his dip in form. The Brazilian winger has failed to score in his last 13 league matches and has recorded six goals and six assists in 30 league appearances this season.

In an interview after the win over Getafe, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“Rodrygo hasn’t scored in a long time? In important matches, he has scored a lot. I have complete faith in him.”

With five league games left to play, Los Blancos have amassed 72 points from 33 games. They are ranked second in the standings behind Barcelona, who have 76 points from 33 games.

