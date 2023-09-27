"Can't take it anymore", "I'm done, Goodbye" - Real Madrid fans react as star player goes off injured in La Liga fixture against Las Palmas

Real Madrid's worst fears have come true after their star player David Alaba was subbed off in the 41st minute due to an injury during a clash against Las Palmas on Wednesday, September 27.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti had no choice but to bring in Lucas Vazquez as a replacement. With Alaba's unfortunate exit from the field, Real Madrid's defensive concerns deepened further.

Already grappling with the absence of Eder Militao, who was ruled out for the season, Alaba's injury left Los Blancos with just two center-back options: Nacho and Rudiger.

The frustration and disappointment of Real Madrid supporters were palpable as they took to social media to vent their emotions.

One fan expressed:

''I can’t take it anymore.''

The other fan lost all hope for the remainder of the season and said:

''IM DONE GOODBYE''

The third was worried about the bench strength of central defenders after Alaba's injury.

He added:

''now we got only 2 cbs in the squad''

Another Real Madrid fan expressed that his favorite club might be 'cursed' as they have to deal with scores of injuries without any potential replacement.

He said:

''Madrid might be cursed ffs''

One more fan followed, accusing the Austrian international of being a 'liability' this season.

He said:

''A liability this season''

Another fan said:

''It’s over for us!! The board cost us. No squad depth''

David Alaba had been a consistent presence in the starting lineup, featuring in all seven Madrid games this season, including the Champions League clash against Union Berlin.

The recent 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Monday, September 25, raised questions about the team's performance.

With all the existing problems and more injury concerns, Madrid has no option but to stick to the existing pair of Nacho and Rudiger in the central defensive position.

Former AC Milan winger Brahim Daaz shines bright with opening goal in Real Madrid return

Brahim Diaz made a memorable comeback for Real Madrid, scoring the opening goal against La Liga side Las Palmas on Wednesday, September 27.

Diaz's pivotal moment arrived in injury time of the first half, just after Madrid had to endure the unfortunate sight of David Alaba being subbed off due to an injury. The goal provided the much-needed opening for Madrid and symbolized Daaz's return as a potent force in the team.

As per Fabrizio Romano, President Florentino Perez acknowledged Diaz's dedication and said:

"I know this has always been your big dream."

During his time in Italy, Diaz scored 18 goals and provided 15 more assists in 124 appearances. Following his brilliant run in Italy, Madrid president Perez brought him back into the senior team as they plan to overhaul their aging squad gradually.