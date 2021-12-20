“Can’t understand how such an ordinary team keeps getting these results” – Garth Crooks delivers assessment of ‘unbearable’ Arsenal

BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is not impressed with Mikel Arteta's reign at Arsenal. The Gunners won their third match on the trot when they beat an injury-ravaged Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road on Saturday (December 18).

Despite going four points clear of their competitors for the final Champions League spot, Arteta's team has not impressed Crooks. The BBC pundit did, however, reserve praise for Gunners forward Bukayo Saka.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player named Saka in his BBC team of the week as well. Speaking about the youngster's talent, Crooks said:

"Arsenal fans will know what I think of this talent. He’s the best thing I’ve seen since I saw Arsenal’s David Rocastle burst onto the scene at Highbury. Saka was brilliant against West Ham and even better against Leeds and the difference between the two teams in both matches."

However, Crooks did explain his surprise at Arsenal's good run of form.

"He is the most consistent Arsenal player at the club and has been for the last season and a half – and the reason Arsenal find themselves flying high. I can’t understand how such an ordinary team keeps getting these results. It’s unbearable."

Gabriel Martinelli is taking giant strides at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor form and falling out with Arteta has paved the way for young Gabriel Martinelli to cement a first-team spot. The Brazilian has scored regularly whenever given the chance and added two more goals to his tally against Leeds United.

Crooks praised the South American forward and said:

"I do like Martinelli. Quick, direct and not lacking in confidence in front of goal. The Brazilian’s finish against West Ham was classy while his two goals at Leeds simply established the fact this lad is to be taken very seriously."

Crooks also advised Arteta against selling Arsenal's star forward Aubameyang.

"Martinelli might be a reason for Mikel Arteta to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go, although I wouldn’t advise it just yet. Whatever is causing Aubameyang to misbehave it would be in Arteta’s interest to fix it."

He added:

"There are still plenty of goals in the Gabon striker and they are always a good reason to persevere with any player that can produce them on a regular basis – and he can."

Arsenal's next fixture is in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, December 22 against Sunderland.

