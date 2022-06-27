“Can’t wait to get to work” – New Arsenal star thanks supporters for making him feel ‘right at home’

Incoming Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has thanked his new club and their fans for their support while expressing his eagerness to begin the new season.

The American international has joined the Gunners from MLS side New England Revolution, having reached an agreement back in February. Mikel Arteta's side reportedly paid a transfer fee of $6 million which could potentially rise to $10 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Arteta said: “Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad - he was great in MLS”.



Arteta said: "Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad - he was great in MLS".

Next official announcement: Gabriel Jesus.

The club was yet to officially unveil their new acquisition but has now been pictured holding the goalkeeper jersey for the 2022-23 season.

Arsenal put out a statement that read:

"Goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined us on a long-term contract from MLS side New England Revolution. The 28-year-old USA international has made 18 appearances for his country since making his international debut in January 2021."

"He started all six matches on the way to the United States winning the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and has also been an integral part of the squad which has won qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar."

Turner also took to Twitter to express gratitude to Arsenal for their support. Retweeting the club's welcome message, he wrote:

"Thank you to all for the support over the last few months and making me feel right at home from afar. Can’t wait to get to work!!"

The 28-year-old is the club's third signing of the season as the north London side have already roped in Fabio Vieira from Porto and Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. He will wear the number 30 shirt and will compete for first-team chances with first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Bernd Leno played second fiddle to Ramsdale last season and could now leave for newer pastures, with Fulham linked with a move for the German.

Arsenal's rebuild is gathering steam

After narrowly missing out on a dream return to Champions League, the winds of change were certain to blow over the Emirates Stadium.

With three signings now confirmed and Eddie Nketiah's contract extended, it's safe to say the Gunners are picking up the pace in their rebuilding project.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.



Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it's 100% done.

Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.

Edu & Arteta, key for the deal.

More new arrivals are expected in the coming weeks, with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus also agreeing to a five-year contract.

It's been a highly promising transfer window already and fans can only hope this will translate into success on the pitch during the 2022-23 campaign.

