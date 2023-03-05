"Can't wait for this guy to get sacked" - Liverpool fans accuse Jurgen Klopp of 'taking the piss' with his starting XI against Manchester United

Liverpool fans are displeased with Jurgen Klopp's decision to exclude Stefan Bajcetic from the starting lineup to face Manchester United. The manager has instead opted to replace the vibrant young midfielder with Jordan Henderson, and fans are not happy about this.

Bajcetic has been a shining light within the Reds' struggles in recent weeks, and Klopp has given the youngster a lot of responsibility in that period. The 18-year-old has racked up performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League, while partaking in recent wins against Everton and Wolves.

His impressive showing so far has put him in the limelight, with fans looking to see him play more consistently for the Reds. However, the youngster has been benched in place of Henderson, and this has seen fans take to Twitter and make their feelings known with tweets like these:

Manchester United visit Liverpool at Anfield

It is set to be a fiery evening at Anfield as Liverpool and Manchester United renew their long-standing rivalry in a highly anticipated showdown. There are also massive implications for the Premier League title race and top-four battle.

The Reds are riding high after a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over West Ham in the FA Cup.

Liverpool have been inconsistent lately, winning only four of their last 12 games. However, they have climbed up to sixth place and are only six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand.

Manchester United, who are looking to replicate Liverpool's EFL Cup and FA Cup double from last season, have already won the former. However, they are still struggling away from home, conceding more Premier League goals (20) than they have scored (17) on the road this season.

United ended their struggles against the Reds with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford back in August. However, they haven't won at Anfield since Wayne Rooney scored the only goal in their clash back in January 2016.

Despite their recent struggles, Man United will be eager to keep their title hopes alive and continue their impressive form. Liverpool will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run at home and take a step closer to securing a top-four spot.

