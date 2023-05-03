“Can’t wait to see my GOAT”, “Coming back home” – Barcelona fans convinced Lionel Messi is set to return after latest update on his future

As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season, Barcelona fans are getting excited. The Blaugrana faithful are licking their lips at the prospect of their greatest-ever player returning to the club.

Messi's current PSG contract will run out at the end of the season. Romano reported that the Argentine's father Jorge Messi communicated the player's decision not to renew his deal with PSG's sporting director Luis Campos a month ago.

Hence, Messi looks set to search for a new club in the summer. Barca have been heavily linked with a potential move for their club legend. The Catalan club, though, will need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to accommodate the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner (via Eurosport).

Messi left the Blaugrana in 2021 after the La Liga giants were unable to renew his deal due to the league's wage cap rules. He left behind a tremendous legacy, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games. He won 34 trophies with the club, including three UEFA Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga trophies.

Hence, it is understandable that fans of his former club want the Argentine back in their ranks. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Can't wait to see my GOAT goating at Barca."

Another claimed:

"Coming back home."

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans across Twitter as reports emerged that Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season:

Other possible destinations for Lionel Messi apart from Barcelona

While a Barcelona return would be a fairytale for Lionel Messi, FFP regulations could see the transfer not materializing. Other clubs are also interested in acquiring Messi's services.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal are among the clubs that are interested in adding the 35-year-old forward to their ranks. They have reportedly made a mega offer of €320 million per year (via GOAL). A move to the Riyadh-based club will also reignite Messi's rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr.

MLS club Inter Miami were also linked with a move for the Argentine ace. Whether Messi is willing to shift bases to the United States is unclear. Apart from them, Manchester City are another club who have the financial capability to pay Messi's wages.

Poll : 0 votes