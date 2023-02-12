Real Madrid fans are unsure about Carlo Ancelotti's decision to start Dani Carvajal and Karim Benzema in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Al Hilal on February 11. Both players head straight into the starting XI after coming back from injuries.

Andriy Lunin starts in goal for Los Blancos. Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga form the back four. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Fede Valverde are in midfield while Vinicius Jr. partners Karim Benzema in the attack.

Fans, however, are furious to see Carvajal start ahead of Nacho. Few claimed that Real Madrid should have been provided more rest after being out due to injury.

Los Blancos defeated Al Ahly by a scoreline of 4-1 in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup to book their slot in the final of the tournament. Al Hilal, meanwhile, are coming on the back of a 3-2 win against Flamengo.

Here are some of the reactions from fans after Ancelotti named Real Madrid's line-up:

Baron Meyagy @BaronMeyagy

And WTF is Carvajal doing in that starting 11 pls?

Can't wait to see this man leave.... @realmadriden But why can't Lotti just rest Benzema if he can rest Nacho?And WTF is Carvajal doing in that starting 11 pls?Can't wait to see this man leave.... @realmadriden But why can't Lotti just rest Benzema if he can rest Nacho?And WTF is Carvajal doing in that starting 11 pls?Can't wait to see this man leave....

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni claimed winning the Club World Cup would be a dream come true

Al Ahly v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

During his short stint as a Real Madrid player, Aurelien Tchouameni has established himself as a top player. Ahead of the Club World Cup final, the Frenchman claimed winning the tournament would be a dream come true.

He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“Here we want to win every trophy. Saturday will be a chance to add to the fabulous trophy cabinet we have and I will give it everything to help the team to win it. I’m here to win trophies and we have the chance to win another.”

He added:

"We know their players and if they've reached the final it's because they're doing a good job. We know it'll be a great match against a very tough team. We have to do things right and perform at our best to win."

Speaking about the demands of the fans, Tchouameni said:

"The demands and pressure are enormous. My trip to Paris was a mistake. I'm still young and it won't happen again. This club is the best in the world and I have to perform at a high level on a daily basis.”

Real Madrid have won the competition a record four times and could extend it further today.

