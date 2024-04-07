"Can’t walk away too happy" - Kobbie Mainoo reacts after scoring in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo shared his honest thoughts after scoring his first home goal for his boyhood club in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, April 7. The Red Devils conceded late for a third successive game as they extended their winless run to three games in the league.

Having seen both Arsenal and Manchester City win this weekend in what is shaping up to be an epic title race, Liverpool were keen to triumph as well. Their motivation also came from their painful defeat after extra-time to the Red Devils in their FA Cup quarter-final clash last month.

Jürgen Klopp's side enjoyed a brilliant first half at Old Trafford on Sunday but failed to score more than one goal in the half. The home side came out firing in the second half, and Mainoo put them ahead with only their second shot of the game.

Speaking with the media after the match, the 18-year-old midfielder revealed that he felt good to have scored at home for the first time. It was, however, a bittersweet feeling for the teenager, who expressed his disappointment at seeing his side drop points again.

He said via Man United Zone:

“It’s a unbelievable feeling scoring at Old Trafford. But at the end of the day we don’t walk away with three points so can’t walk away too happy.”

Kobbie Mainoo has taken the Premier League by storm in his first season of senior football for Manchester United. The young midfielder's fine curler was his third goal of the season, and his first in front of his home fans at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old's performances have been so impressive that England manager Gareth Southgate invited him to the squad for March's internationals. The youngster is in the conversation of players who may be on the plane to the Euros in the summer.

Liverpool drop vital points to Manchester United in title run-in

Liverpool lost ground in the race to claim the Premier League title following a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. They needed a late goal from the penalty spot to deny the Red Devils a win at home.

Manchester United held the Merseysiders to a goalless draw at Anfield earlier in the season before beating them in the FA Cup. The Red Devils needed to respond after Thursday's disappointing 4-3 defeat at Chelsea.

Luis Diaz (23') opened the scoring for the Reds with a fine acrobatic effort before Bruno Fernandes (50') equalised at the start of the second half. The Portuguese midfielder scored from the halfway line after a poor error from Jarrel Quansah. Mainoo (67') then scored a brilliant curler to turn the game on its head before Mohamed Salah (84') equalised with a late penalty.

Liverpool have dropped to second in the league, behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference. Champions Manchester City are one point behind in third place.

