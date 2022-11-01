“Can we take a moment to appreciate” – Marcus Rashford urges Manchester United fans to cherish his teammate at Old Trafford 

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has urged the club's fans to cherish midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane only arrived at Old Trafford this past summer as a free agent following the expiration of a short-term deal with Brentford.

He has become an integral member of Erik ten Hag's side's midfield, making 16 appearances across competitions and providing five assists.

Eriksen, 30, whipped in a delightful cross for Rashford, 24, to head home his seventh goal of the season and a vital winner in a 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October.

The English forward has heaped praise on his Red Devils teammate for the delivery which allowed Rashford to notch his 100th career goal for the club.

He wrote on his Twitter account:

"I know a lot has been said about me scoring that header for my 100th club goal but can we take a moment to appreciate the ball from Christian Eriksen."

The win over West Ham took Manchester United up to fifth in the Premier League with seven wins, two draws and three defeats in 12 fixtures.

Eriksen and Rashford have both been key to the side's impressive form and they are unbeaten in eight games across competitions.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag heaps praise on Casemiro citing his dominance in midfield

Casemiro has earned plaudits as United's cement in midfield

Another midfield signing who has impressed for Manchester United is Casemiro.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid this past summer for £63.3 million.

He has become a regular starter under Ten Hag following a slow start to life at Old Trafford.

Casemiro's latest performance in the victory over West Ham was superb as he controlled the midfield against the likes of Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek.

Ten Hag said (via the club's official website):

''I call him the cement in the midfield. I think in and out of possesion, he makes such a difference and he gives the team [an] extra edge and helps them dominate."

Continuing his appraisal of the midfielder's dominance, Ten Hag added:

''I say in and out of possession because he can dominate games and he gives the team [that] extra edge to help dominate in the game.

The former Madrid midfielder has made 14 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Manchester United have conceded just two goals in five league games since the Brazilian became a regular starter under Ten Hag.

Next up for United is a trip to Reale Arena to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Ten Hag's men need to beat Sociedad by more than two goals to finish top of Group E.

