"Can we do that? I don't know" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left confused by new Premier League rule

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta weighed in on Takehiro Tomiyasu's first yellow card from the Gunners' 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday night, August 21. Arteta's men were reduced to 10 after the Japan international picked up a second yellow for a questionable tug-on on Jordan Ayew's shirt.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Fulham's visit to the Emirates, the Spanish tactician addressed Premier League officials' stringent take on time-wasting.

In the case of Tomiyasu's first booking, it was midfielder Kai Havertz who held onto the ball longer than the 24-year-old defender. However, the full-back saw yellow for time-wasting. Addressing the incident, Arteta said (via Mirror):

"It's quite a lot of things we have to manage. Because what about if a winger picks up the ball because he wants to play fast and then he can't, but then you decide to play a long throw so you need the opposite full-back to come across the pitch, get the towel and throw it. Can we do that? I don't know."

He added:

"It's going to be very difficult for us [managers], I guarantee you we will be playing with 10, or nine or even eight."

Despite Tomiyasu's sending-off in the second half, Arsenal held on to their 1-0 lead in the last 20 minutes of the game. The Gunners will look to make it three wins in a row against Fulham on Saturday, August 26.

"He's ready to go"- Arsenal boss provides important Gabriel Jesus update ahead of Fulham clash

Gabriel Jesus (via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta revealed that star striker Gabriel Jesus is ready for action ahead of Arsenal's third Premier League tie against Fulham. The Brazil international missed the Gunners' opening league games due to a minor knee problem.

After undergoing surgery and training for an entire week, the former Manchester City man is looking sharp, as per the Spanish tactician. Arteta said (via Football London):

"I was really happy. It was a big blow for him after the pre-season he had to have another surgery. He’s looking really sharp. He trained the full week good. He’s ready to go."

It remains to be seen whether Jesus starts in place of Eddie Nketiah, who has impressed so far. Nketiah scored in Arsenal's opening league tie and won his side a crucial penalty in the following match. Therefore, dropping the youngster could raise a few eyebrows.