"Can totally sympathise with him", "feel bad" – Liverpool fans 'sad' about first-team star after his heart-wrenching comments during interview

Liverpool fans online were left saddened following Takumi Minamino's comments on his bit-part role during the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old attacker was mostly used for domestic cup games with star forwards like Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane playing in the more crucial games.

Speaking to Sanspo, the Japanese international was quoted as saying the following (via Liverpool Goals on Instagram):

"Many of the games I played weren't of interest to anyone. Even if I left the results, there wasn't much response. I was thinking that I would leave something behind when I went to the match mentally. I felt motivated by regret and anger every day. I've never had this much time as a player. It was difficult to maintain the condition and connect with my feelings."

Liverpool fans on Instagram sympathized with Takumi Minamino following his comments. Some even agreed that the Japanese star deserved better and should leave Anfield in the search for regular first-team football next season.

Here are some comments left on Liverpool Goals' Instagram post:

"I like him and can totally sympathise with him here. He deserves regular first team football and I'd advise him to leave to get it."

"Feel bad for him ngl."

"He deserves to go to a team where he’ll play 30+ games a season."

"Just sad how Minamino's career panned out at Liverpool. Couldn't get going from the start when Covid came and he was stuck at home in a new city and a new environment. Really needs to find a club which can revive his career."

"Taki deserves better."

"I feel so bad for him….and sorry for him.."

"This breaks my heart, I loved having him on the squad."

"We just realize what he feels, and it's so heartbreaking."

"He was one of the best last season. Pity."

Takumi Minamino did play a vital role in Liverpool's success last season

Despite playing a very subdued role during the 2021-22 season, Takumi Minamino was one of the Reds' unsung heroes during their cup success.

The 27-year-old attacker scored some crucial goals in the early stages of both the domestic cup as Jurgen Klopp's side won both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Minamino scored four goals and assisted once in four Carabao Cup games. This included an injury-time equalizer against Leicester City in the quarterfinals, which the Reds went on to win in a penalty shootout.

Despite his stellar form, Minamino did not make an appearance in the final where Jurgen Klopp's side won against Chelsea following a penalty shootout.

Minamino also scored three goals in four FA Cup games during the early stages. However, similar to the Carabao Cup final, the Japanese international did not feature in the final as the Reds once again defeated Chelsea on penalties.

Despite his bit-part role in the team, Takumi Minamino ended the 2021-22 season having scored 10 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Takumi Minamino is currently facing an uncertain future at Anfield. He is attracting interest from foreign clubs.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais and Italian outfit Atalanta have both shown interest in signing Minamino this summer. Liverpool are set to demand a fee in the region of £17 million for Minamino.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far