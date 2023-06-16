"Can truly become the new Ronaldo Nazario" - Sporting director claims Barcelona transfer target could emulate Brazilian legend

Sporting director Gustavo Grossi has said that Barcelona target Vitor Roque could emulate Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

Roque plays for Brazilian club Atletico Paranense and has been on the radar of the Blaugrana for a while. Grossi said about Roque (as per barcacentre):

"Vitor Roque is the only footballer who can truly become the new Ronaldo Nazario. He has everything Ronaldo had: speed, technique, finishing ability and a winning character."

Barcelona are keen on signing a back-up for Robert Lewandowski, who scored 33 goals across competitions in his debut season in Spanish football. The La Liga winners also want a player who could be effective for the team in the long term and act as Lewandowski's replacement in the future..

Roque has attracted the La Liga champions' attention. He's one of the most highly touted young strikers in world football at the moment.

Vitor Roque's agent endorsed player to Barcelona

Barcelona have a knack of developing young players and transforming them to world beaters. Many talented youngsters have transformed their careers after joining the club.

Roque looks like another who could do so, as the youngster has raw ability. So, working at a club like Barca could only help him get better. His agent Andre Curry pointed that out recently (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Vitor Roque is a great player. If Barca sign him, they will have got it 100% right. He will be very important there in the future. He will grow a lot, and his value will be multiplied by five!"

SPORT has reported that Barca are looking to accelerate their pursuit of Roque after the appointment of Deco as their sporting director.

The Brazilian striker has scored nine goals and provided five assists for Atletico Paranense this season. Whether Barca can wrap up his signature in the summer remains to be seen.

