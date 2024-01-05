“Can we tweak it and make it even more hostile?” - Mikel Arteta sends huge request to Arsenal fans ahead of Liverpool showdown

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has sent out an appeal to the club's fans to create a hostile atmosphere when Liverpool come visiting on Sunday, January 7. The appeal comes as the Gunners are set to face the Reds for a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Arteta has overseen a remarkable improvement from Arsenal in the past 18 months, with his side becoming one of Europe's best. Their recent performances have, however, put a bit of doubt in the minds of the fans heading into the match against Liverpool. They are winless in their games, losing the last two.

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media ahead of the blockbuster cup tie, which is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium. The manager wants his side's fans to revert to their raucous support for the team and make the game uncomfortable for their opponents.

He said via The Guardian:

“Can we tweak it and make it even more hostile? I think we can. That’s the next step in my opinion. We have to be so grateful for what we’re achieving in our home ground. Sunday is going to be another big one.”

Much of the success Arteta's side achieved last season was due to their fans making their stadium a cauldron. They won 14 of their 19 league games at home last season, drawing three. The Spaniard wants the fans to help their team get over the line on Sunday, and he has enlisted their help.

Arsenal have managed just one win in their last six games across all competitions, losing thrice in that run. Their most recent match ended in a chastening defeat at the hands of fellow London side Fulham to leave them fourth in the Premier League.

Liverpool and the Gunners have already faced once this season at Anfield in the Premier League. Goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Mohamed Salah ensured the match ended 1-1. Arteta's men will be keen to finish off their opponents at the Emirates, or they will risk facing them at their dreaded Anfield home in case of a draw.

Arsenal looking to arrest uncharacteristic slump

For much of the last two seasons, Arsenal have played at a very high level with a swagger reminiscent of their finest performances under Arsene Wenger. Their last two performances, however, have been nothing short of disappointing.

The Gunners suffered successive defeats to West Ham United, their first at home this season, and Fulham. Arteta will be keen to avoid losing three in a row when his side face Liverpool.

With the Premier League title race heating up and having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, the Gunners will be keen to do well in the FA Cup. A win against Liverpool at the Emirates will likely get Arsenal back on track.