“Cancel the game” – Fans react as Villarreal forced to deal with ‘big miss’ within their side for Liverpool showdown

Villarreal fans comment on injury miss for their semi-final
Modified May 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Liverpool travel to Villarreal on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, hoping to capitalize on their 2-0 win at Anfield last week.

Pervis Estupinan's own goal followed by a Sadio Mane strike set the Reds well on their way to their third European Cup final in five years, while also restricting the Spanish side to just one shot throughout the encounter.

Jurgen Klopp's men are strong favorites for the clash at El Madrigal, and Villarreal fans' hopes looked even slimmer following the announcement of the two starting lineups.

Here's the match sheet with all the information for Villarreal 🆚 @LFC!#UCL https://t.co/5GtdtzMaU1

Arnaut Danjuma, who has been the Yellow Submarine's top scorer this season with 17 strikes, will miss the game due to a foot problem.

The winger has enjoyed an incredible debut campaign for the Spanish outfit since his move from Championship side Bournemouth, with the 25-year-old netting six times in the Champions League this season.

Ahead of Liverpool's visit, fans expressed their concern over the Dutch international's absence via Twitter:

@VillarrealCF No Danjuma no party
@VillarrealCF Rip no Danjuma
@VillarrealCF Danjuma 😓😓
cancel the game man where’s arnaut??? 😭 twitter.com/villarrealcfen…
Wow no danjuma. Injury, big miss
Moreno But no danjuma 😭 twitter.com/VillarrealCFen…

Villarreal recieve boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Unai Emery's side have received some good team news ahead of the game, with talismanic forward Gerard Moreno returning to the starting lineup after missing the first leg with a hamstring problem.

Boulaye Dia replaces Samuel Chukwueze in the hosts' only other change in a team that is once again filled with ex-Premier League players, such as Francis Coquelin, Giovani Lo Celso and Etiene Capoue.

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐The Reds to face @VillarrealCF tonight in the #UCL semi-final second leg! #VILLIV

Villarreal are the reigning Europa League champions and have so far beaten European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the last four.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has made five changes from the Liverpool team that beat Newcastle 1-0 on Saturday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah all returning. Naby Keita starts in midfield in the absence of captain Jordan Henderson.

