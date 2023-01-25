Canelo Alvarez boasts about 'most famous' Cristiano Ronaldo's contact on his cell phone 

Mexican boxing legend Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has claimed that he has Cristiano Ronaldo’s number on his phone, revealing that the Portuguese is his most famous contact.

Canelo Alvarez is one of the richest and most popular sporting personalities in the world. Valued at $90 million by Forbes, Alvarez has won IBF World Super Middle, WBA Super World Super Middle, WBC World Super Middle, and WBO World Super Middle titles. In 62 bouts in his career, he has won a staggering 58, with 39 of them coming via knockouts.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Alvarez was asked to name the most famous contact he had on his phone. The Mexican gave the honors to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“What is the most famous person's contact you have?,” Canelo Alvarez was asked (via Marca).

Upon contemplating for a few seconds, he replied:

“Cristiano.”

Canelo Alvarez grabbed headlines for having a verbal showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arch-nemesis Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Alvarez initially thought that the Argentine had disrespected the Mexican flag following La Albicelste’s win over them in the group stage. He retaliated by threatening the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

It was soon clarified that there was no disrespect from Messi’s side. The boxing legend quickly retracted his statement and apologized to the Argentinian.

Cristiano Ronaldo issued an ultimatum to former agent Jorge Mendes before split

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on a blockbuster two-and-a-half-year deal earlier in January, which is reportedly worth around $200 million, inclusive of all endorsements. His move came over a month after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent. Ronaldo’s transfer to Al Nassr was overseen by his personal manager Ricky Regufe, and not his long-time agent Jorge Mendes.

According to El Mundo, Ronaldo parted ways with Mendes before the Al Nassr move materialized. It has been claimed that the Portugal international gave Mendes an ultimatum, asking him to arrange a switch to either Chelsea or Bayern Munich. They put an end to their professional relationship after the agent failed to cater to his needs.

The Goalpost @TGoalpost



#TheGoalpostNews #Ronaldo #Mendes #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes have split. One of the reasons was due to Ronaldo granting Piers Morgan a purposely offensive interview directed at Manchester United, the coach, and the cook, against the advice of Mendes. [@publico] Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes have split. One of the reasons was due to Ronaldo granting Piers Morgan a purposely offensive interview directed at Manchester United, the coach, and the cook, against the advice of Mendes. [@publico]#TheGoalpostNews #Ronaldo #Mendes #MUFC https://t.co/n8LfXDnzxe

Ronaldo reportedly wanted to leave United in the summer itself but Mendes failed to find him a suitable club. The situation did not change following the termination of Ronaldo’s contract, in the aftermath of his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

It has also been claimed that Ronaldo didn’t appreciate Mendes questioning some of his professional decisions, including his departure from Real Madrid in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes