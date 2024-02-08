"Cannot afford to slip up" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Burnley

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to thrash Burnley 4-0 in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday, February 10.

The Reds fell to just their second league defeat of the season after they lost 3-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend. They remain at the top of the table with 51 points from 23 games. They will aim to return to winning ways to increase their two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

On the other hand, Burnley are languishing in 19th place with just 13 points. They have won just one of their last nine away games against the Reds, drawing two, and losing six.

Sutton made his prediction for the game, writing (via BBC Sport):

"I was surprised by how poor Liverpool were against Arsenal, because I'd covered their game against Chelsea a few days earlier when they were absolutely flying."

"Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is out for a month, which is a blow for Jurgen Klopp's side but, even so, I still cannot make a case for a Burnley win - I've thought they were going to be relegated for a long time."

He added:

"Liverpool cannot afford to slip up, and I don't think they will. They know what is at stake with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season. I don't know if Darwin Nunez will be fit enough to start but even if he isn't I am expecting Liverpool to overwhelm Burnley."

"Goalkeeper James Trafford did really well to keep the Clarets in the game at Turf Moor in December but Liverpool should wrap up the points a lot earlier, and much easier, this time."

Sutton's Prediction: 4-0

Liverpool superstar suffers fresh injury after making his return after 10 months: Reports

According to BBC Sport, Thiago Alcantara has suffered a muscle injury and is set for another spell on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old midfielder had been out of action since April 2023 after suffering a serious hip injury. He made his long-awaited return after 10 months, appearing as a substitute in the 85th minute during the Reds' 3-1 loss to Arsenal last weekend. Unfortunately, he appears to have picked up another injury from that game.

Thiago has made 98 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, scoring three goals and six assists. Various injury problems have marred his time at Anfield and it is unlikely he will remain at the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.