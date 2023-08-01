"Cannot believe my eyes," "We're cooking" - USWNT fans excited as 2 key players are named in starting XI for Women's World Cup clash vs. Portugal

Fans of the US Women's National Team (USWNT) have reacted with excitement to Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams starting their FIFA Women's World Cup contest against Portugal.

The two teams will clash at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday, August 1, in their final Group E fixture. The Stars and Stripes are currently placed atop the standings with four points from two matches, while Portugal are third with three points.

With second-placed Netherlands taking on Vietnam in their final group-stage match, the USWNT will likely need to win on Tuesday to qualify as group winners. They have seemingly turned to midfielder Lavelle and forward Williams, neither of whom started their first two matches, to make an impact.

This has led to joyous reactions from fans of the team on Twitter. One of them wrote:

"LYNN WILLIAMS I CANNOT BELIEVE MY EYEEEEEEES"

Another tweeted:

"Alright now we’re cooking 🤌🏽"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Eddie Joseph @lakid213 @USWNT @Visa Rose where she belongs, in the starting eleven

yuvarekha @yuvaarekha @USWNT @Visa Yaaaas Rose and Lynn getting their starts

OfficialRadish! @motorcross8 @USWNT @Visa Lynn Williams is finally free

Here is the USWNT's complete line-up for their Women's World Cup clash against Portugal:

Alyssa Naeher; Crystal Dunn, Naomi Girma, Julie Ertz, Emily Fox; Lindsey Horan, Andi Sullivan, Rose Lavelle; Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, Lynn Williams.

How have Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams fared for the USWNT at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

Rose Lavelle has had to do with a role off the bench for the USA in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.

The midfielder came on in the 63rd minute of their 3-0 win over Vietnam, recording a key pass and hitting the woodwork once during her time on the pitch. Against the Netherlands, she replaced Savannah DeMelo at half-time and got the assist for her team's equalizer, scored by Lindsey Horan in the 62nd minute.

Lynn Williams, meanwhile, has yet to receive a minute of action in this World Cup. The right winger was left on the bench for the games against both Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Both players will look to make an impact for the USWNT in their virtual must-win match against Portugal on Tuesday.