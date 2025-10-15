"Cannot be going into next year's WC with him as a starter" - Argentina fans slam Lionel Messi teammate's showing despite 6-0 win over Puerto Rico

Argentina fans have criticized Lionel Messi's teammate Rodrigo De Paul despite their 6-0 win over Puerto Rico on Tuesday, October 14. Some have even claimed that La Albiceleste should not start the midfielder at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Argentina faced Puerto Rico in a friendly at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Tuesday. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Gonzalo Montiel made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. Mac Allister completed his brace in the 36th minute. Steven Echevarria scored an own goal in the 64th minute. Lautaro Martinez (79', 84') then scored a brace to secure a big win for Argentina.
Rodrigo De Paul played the entire game. He completed 136/150 passes, made four key passes, and created one big chance, won 6/10 duels, and completed 2/4 dribble attempts (via SofaScore). He also lost possession 17 times.
Some Argentina fans online were displeased with De Paul's performance, claiming he's dropped off since his move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:
"Argentina cannot be going into next year's WC with him as a starter I'm sorry man"
Here are some other reactions:
De Paul has made 82 senior appearances for Argentina, recording two goals and 11 assists.
Lionel Scaloni shares his thoughts after Lionel Messi & Co. hammer Puerto Rico 6-0
Argentina comfortably saw off Puerto Rico in their friendly clash on Tuesday as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi & Co. had 69% possession and made 25 attempts, with 11 being on target. The hosts could only manage five attempts, with three being on target.
After the game, head coach Lionel Scaloni shared his thoughts on his side's performance, saying (h/t Mundo Albiceleste):
“We provide the intensity by moving the ball with precision and with the virtue of not suffering counterattacks. These are games that work for us. The responsibility of a national team player is to show many people how they give their all for the jersey.
“The most important thing we have is young people, and many kids look up to these football players. That’s why it’s so important for our players to be good people. All games with this jersey are valid and must be played. Thank you to all the fans who came to cheer on the national team and to those who always support us from wherever they are.”
The Lionel Messi-led side qualified for the World Cup by finishing atop the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers table, finishing nine points above Ecuador.