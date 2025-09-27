“Cannot play Premier League football”, “He’ll be sold” - Liverpool fans slam 22-year-old star after 2-1 loss vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans have slammed Conor Bradley on X after his poor performance in their loss to Crystal Palace. The Red Devils saw their unbeaten run in the league come to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Oliver Glasner's side at Selhurst Park on Saturday, September 27.

The Eagles drew first blood in the clash as Ismalia Sarr latched onto a rebound in the box to open the scoring in the ninth minute. Arne Slot's men kept searching for an equalizer, but Palace defended resolutely to deny the defending league champions.

However, their defense was eventually breached in the 87th minute as substitute Federico Chiesa restored parity for the Reds. Liverpool looked to be going home with a hard-fought point, but a late Eddie Nketiah goal (90+7') ensured the home team secured maximum points, breaking the hearts of the Reds fans.

Despite dominating the game, Slot's side looked shaky in defense from the start, especially at the right-back position where Bradley operated from. The 22-year-old failed to impress, as he won 3/7 ground duels, made just one interception and one recovery before being replaced by Cody Gakpo at the break.

Fans took to X to slam Bradley's performance with the following comments:

"Conor Bradley cannot play Premier League football," one wrote.

CF Comps @CF_Compss Conor Bradley cannot play premier league football

"I’ve honestly never rated Bradley, annoying Frimpong picked up that injury. He’ll be sold at the end of the season," another said.

Maxi @Maxi_1892 I’ve honestly never rated Bradley, annoying Frimpong picked up that injury. He’ll be sold at the end of the season.

A fan slammed Bradley's first-half performance, writing:

"Frimpong on for Bradley at half-time.That was Bradley’s worst 45 minutes in a Liverpool shirt I’ve seen."

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @WilcoFtbl Frimpong on for Bradley at half-time. That was Bradley’s worst 45 minutes in a Liverpool shirt I’ve seen.

"Would go as far as to say Bradley's defending and tracking back is as bad as anything Trent offered up, disgraceful #LFC," another chimed in.

Ty Kropp @tizlad Would go as far as to say Bradley's defending and tracking back is as bad as anything Trent offered up, disgraceful #LFC

"If i ever hear Bradley> frimpong again I'm crushing out. Also kerkez no words always letting in goal from that type cross because of him," another fan said.

je9 @Jeyonne9 If i ever hear Bradley&gt; frimpong again I'm crushing out.. Also kerkez no words always letting in goal from that type cross because of him

"Konate plays he has bricks in his feet and Conor Bradley has no talent what so ever both cost us the game get them to fuck," another tweeted.

Ellis @ellis_lfc1 Konate plays he has bricks in his feet and Conor Bradley has no talent what so ever both cost us the game get them to fuck

"Alisson has been unbelievable, Gravenberch and Van Dijk have been good, the rest have been poor, and Bradley and Konate have been diabolical," a fan pointed out.

Laurie @LFCLaurie Alisson has been unbelievable, Gravenberch and Van Dijk have been good, the rest have been poor, and Bradley and Konate have been diabolical.

"Bradley playing like absolute shite rn," a disappointed Liverpool fan wrote.

🥷🏿 @Bk8iP3 Bradley playing like absolute shite rn

Despite the loss, the Reds still sit atop the Premier League standings with 15 points, three points clear of Crystal Palace, who leapfrogged into second position following their win.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts after first Premier League loss of the season

Liverpool boss Arne Slot shared his thoughts on his side's performance after their dramatic late loss to Crystal Palace. He insisted that the home team deserved the victory and could have easily sealed the win with their first-half performance.

He told BBC's Match of the Day (via NBC Sports):

"Palace deserved to win. They were much better than us in the first half, could have been up 3-0 or 4-0 maybe, we had to thank Alisson it was only 1-0."

Slot added:

“If I want to look at it from a positive side we created quite a lot of chances against a Palace team that hardly ever concedes a chance. If I look at it from a negative side we conceded far, far too many chances from the limited ball possession Palace had.”

Liverpool will next be in action in the UEFA Champions League away to Galatasaray on Tuesday, September 30. They will then face Chelsea in the league on October 4 before the international break.

