"Cannot be a worse performance in pro sports", "Will end up in Saudi" - Fans slam Arsenal star despite 2-1 win over Tottenham

Arsenal fans on X have criticized Kai Havertz after his struggles continued during their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners emerged victorious during the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 15.

Spurs grabbed the lead in the 25th minute via Son Heung-min's deflected effort against the run of play. However, Arsenal leveled 15 minutes later after Gabriel Magalhaes' header from a corner bounced off Dominic Solanke into the back of the net. Leandro Trossard gave his side the lead in the 44th minute with an excellent shot into the bottom-right corner.

Kai Havertz had two massive chances to extend the Gunners' lead shortly after the break but was unable to convert either of his headers. The 25-year-old's awareness was also poor inside the box, creating zero chances and completing 12 passes from an attempted 18 with an accuracy of 67 percent. He also lost nine duels and completed zero crosses.

Trending

One Arsenal fan posted:

"Havertz has been disastrous. There cannot be a worse performance in pro sports. This is beyond abysmal"

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"That Havertz will end up in Saudi. No jokes."

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"It's like Havertz was playing against Arsenal," one fan commented

"Havertz did nothing right in this match. He was utter rubbish," another added

"Havertz is so so s**t I refuse to believe anyone actually rates him," one fan insisted

"Yaya Sanogo is levels compared to Havertz," another chimed in

How did Arsenal fare during their 2-1 win over Tottenham?

Arsenal showed great resilience to come back from behind to seal a vital 2-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur. They remain in contention for the Premier League title in second place with 43 points from 21 games, four points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The Gunners had 53 percent possession, completing 356 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. Spurs struggled with their passing at times but had 47 percent possession and completed 315 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

Arteta and Co. looked more threatening in attack as well, landing 14 shots in total with four being on target. They also missed four big chances with an xG of 1.42. Meanwhile, Tottenham mustered 10 shots with two being on target. They were unlucky to hit the post at the death and had an xG of 0.83.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on January 16, 2025 at 3:30 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback