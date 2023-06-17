"Capable of everything!" - Jude Bellingham backed to become a better player than Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Jude Bellingham can become a better player than Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane.

After massive speculation over the England international's future at Borussia Dortmund amid major links with Liverpool, Bellingham is set to join Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos have secured the exceptionally talented midfielder's services for €103 million on a six-year deal, arguably one of the most high-profile transfers in this summer window.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



"Bellingham can develop and become a better player than Zidane at Real Madrid."



Tony Cascarino believes that "Jude Bellingham is capable of everything!"

Cascarino has made some huge claims about Bellingham, stating that he could become even better than iconic French midfielder Zidane. When asked about the Bellingham's game, the Englishman said on talkSPORT:

"It's how he fits into that Real Madrid team. Can he get the deciding, winning goals? I think he's capable of everything, from what I've watched of him. When you look at Zidane, Zidane was six foot one and he was quick. But he didn't look blisteringly, eye-catchingly quick. But he was [quick]."

He added:

"Bellingham's like that, where he's got a long stride, and once he gets going he's getting past people. Declan Rice does that. He can get past people with the turn of his foot. And I feel that's the quality that Zidane had."

"Technically, [Bellingham's] very sound. Is he as gifted as Zidane? No. But can he develop and improve and become an even better player? Yes, of course, he can."

It remains to be seen whether Bellingham can live up to Cascarino's expectations at Real Madrid.

"There are similarities" - Tony Cascarino further compares Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane

Cascarino believes Bellingham is a more versatile player than Zidane, which certainly would prove to be useful for Real Madrid. The Englishman continued in the aforementioned interview on talkSPORT:

"One thing I think he's got over Zidane [is that he's] way more versatile. Zidane was normally stuck more on the left as a midfielder and sometimes the 10 role."

Cascarino further compared the two midfield maestros and added:

"There are similarities because of their height, their upper body strength, and the way they play the game. Could Bellingham become far better in the air for his size? Because that's one part of his game."

"Zidane got goals in the World Cup final with his head. Can he become better aerially? Can he be getting into that 18-yard box and get on the end of a cross and show out his heading ability as well?"

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude Hola Madridistas!🤍

It is the proudest day of my life to join the greatest club in the history of the game. I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win. Thank you for the amazing welcome. HALA MADRID!!!🤍🤍🤍 Hola Madridistas!🤍It is the proudest day of my life to join the greatest club in the history of the game. I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win. Thank you for the amazing welcome. HALA MADRID!!!🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/MVdArVXMQf

Bellingham was in exceptional form for Dortmund during the 2022-23 campaign. The England international racked up 14 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the German outfit last term.

