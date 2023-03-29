"Capable of doing the same" - Louis Saha feels Manchester United can emulate Arsenal's Leandro Trossard masterstroke with Premier League attacker

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has advised the Red Devils to sign Kaoru Mitoma, suggesting that the transfer could be akin to Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard masterstroke.

After losing long-time target Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Arsenal moved quickly to sign Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion for a €24 million fee. The Belgian has settled in nicely in north London, scoring once and claiming six assists in 12 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

Mitoma has emerged as one of Brighton’s brightest players since Trossard’s transfer to Arsenal. The Japanese left-winger has scored nine times and claimed six assists in 27 games across competitions, drawing interest from many big clubs.

Analyzing Mitoma’s performances, Saha claimed that he has what it takes to thrive at a big club such as Manchester United. Speaking to Betfred, he said:

“Yes [Mitoma can play for an elite club]. He’s a terrific player that’s very smart, mobile and agile. You’ve seen Leandro Trossard show what he can do at Arsenal and I believe Mitoma is capable of doing the same for a bigger club.

“He’s shown a lot of consistency for Brighton this season and I’m very impressed with him. There’s a difference between playing for Brighton than there is playing for Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal, so it would be a big step for Kaoru.”

According to The Sun, the Mancunians recently sent scouts to see Mitoma in action. It will be interesting to see if the Japan international manages to put on a show for his potential suitors in Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final clash with United in April.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit claims Wout Weghorst is not good enough to play for Manchester United

Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit criticized Wout Weghorst following the Netherlands’ 2024 European Qualifier win over Gibraltar on Monday (March 27), claiming he isn't fit to play for Manchester United. The 30-year-old drew a blank as his team cruised to a 3-0 win.

Red Devil Updates @reddupdates



#MUFC #RS Ruud Gullit on Wout Weghorst: “I always look at him in a weird way. I have a lot of admiration for him, but at the same time I think: he is not good enough for Man United and the Oranje. Every now and then you see defects." [ @ZiggoSport Ruud Gullit on Wout Weghorst: “I always look at him in a weird way. I have a lot of admiration for him, but at the same time I think: he is not good enough for Man United and the Oranje. Every now and then you see defects." [@ZiggoSport]#MUFC #RS https://t.co/N8ZxV8SqLA

Gullit claimed that while he admires Weghorst, who scored twice against Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he doesn't think the frontman is good enough to represent United or Holland. On Ziggo Sport, he said:

“I always look at him in a weird way. I have a lot of admiration for him, but at the same time I think: he is not good enough for Manchester United and the Orange. Every now and then you do see defects.”

Wout Weghorst joined the Red Devils on loan but hasn’t proven himself to be as consistent in front of goal as expected, scoring only twice in 18 games. He is set to return to Burnley at the end of his short loan spell in June 2023.

Poll : 0 votes