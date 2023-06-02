"Career in dancing and clubbing", "He really Dele Alli'd" - Fans troll ex-Manchester United star as he gets released by Premier League club

Fans are mocking former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard after Nottingham Forest's decision to release the English forward.

Lingard, 30, had spent the 2022-23 campaign with Forest after leaving Old Trafford after 14 years with his boyhood club. He signed a one-year deal with Steve Cooper's side for £200,000 per week. That sum of money drew polarizing opinions from fans due to the Tricky Trees only just gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The English attacker struggled at the City Ground, featuring 20 times across competitions, scoring just two goals and contributing as many assists. He failed to replicate the best period of his career which came while on loan at West Ham United.

Lingard spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan with the Hammers and impressed majorly. He scored nine goals and provided five assists in just 16 games. He was lined up for a potential move to the London Stadium when his contract with Manchester United expired.

However, Forest blew David Moyes' side out of the water with their £200,000 a week offer. Lingard may look back and consider his decision not to rejoin the Hammers as the wrong one.

Nevertheless, he will now become a free agent after being released by Cooper's side. Fans aren't letting the Englishman go without jibes being sent his way.

One fan alluded to his off-the-field antics:

"Career in dancing and clubbing."

Another fan compared Lingard's dismal exit from Forest to former Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dele Alli's fall from grace:

"He really Dele Alli'd."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the former Manchester United forward's exit from the City Ground:

Jesse Lingard hit out at Manchester United for broken promises during final season at club

Lingard didn't get the Old Trafford send-off he desired.

The end of Lingard's 14-year association with Manchester United was not a ceremonious one. The former Red Devil lacked game time in his final campaign at Old Trafford. He started just four of 22 games across competitions, chipping in with three goal contributions.

Lingard was not even afforded the opportunity to appear in his final game at Old Trafford in May 2022 against Brentford. The English winger has made it clear he felt aggrieved with his lack of first-team opportunities late on his United career. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't know why I wasn't playing. I don't know what the problem was, whether it was politics or whatever. I still haven't got an answer to this day. I didn't even ask."

The United academy graduate just wanted an explanation for his omission under then-caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick:

"I'd rather that someone out of respect for me being there that long told me; 'This is why you're not playing', but I never got that. It was false promises."

Lingard made 232 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and providing 21 assists. His most memorable moment came when he scored the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

