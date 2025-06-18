Carles Puyol provides honest response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal could win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The showpiece event in the footballing world is the only prize the Portuguese legend has not claimed in his career.

Ronaldo and his compatriots will head to the United States fresh off their success in the UEFA Nations League.

During a recent interview, Puyol was asked if Portugal can win the 2026 World Cup. He told TUDN (via GOAL):

"Yes, that's how I see it. They have a very good national team. Their players play for big clubs and win a lot of titles. They are very competitive and have a good coach... As things stand today, I think they are a very dangerous team."

Puyol added about Ronaldo:

"He takes extremely good care of himself. He lives for football. His statistics as a centre forward speak for themselves.”

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are looking to lift the World Cup for the first time in their history, his eternal rival, Lionel Messi will be defending the crown he won in Qatar.

Didi Hamann urges Portugal to drop Cristiano Ronaldo before 2026 World Cup

Former German international Didi Hamann has urged Portugal to drop Cristiano Ronaldo before the 2026 World Cup in North America. The Real Madrid legend is the greatest player in his country’s history, having led the Iberian nation to their first ever international trophy with his efforts on the pitch.

Speaking with Cardplayer.com in March 2025, the former Liverpool midfielder said (via GOAL):

"Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence was very limited at the last Euros and I think you have to keep in mind at this World Cup, he is another year older. He still scores goals but they have good forwards like Goncalo Ramos who can’t get a game, I think it’s time for someone else to have a chance to shine in the team. If we see him at the World Cup, I’d be very surprised if he had a big impact.”

Ronaldo helped Portugal lift their third international trophy this summer with a blistering performance in the UEFA Nations League. The Portugal captain is the most prolific player in international football and the sport with over 900 career goals, 138 of which came for his country.

