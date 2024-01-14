"Carlo ain't messing around", "Finally listening" - Real Madrid fans react as 29-year-old star benched for Supercopa final against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has decided to bench Kepa Arrizabalaga for the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia on January 14. Fans online have reacted to the legendary manager's decision to start Andriy Lunin instead.

Ancelotti's decision to leave the Chelsea loanee on the bench could be due to Los Blancos' challenging semi-final 5-3 victory over Atletico Madrid. Kepa's performance was marred by two errors, and the manager is perhaps concerned about another poor outing against the Blaugrana.

Expand Tweet

The change in goalkeeper has sparked reactions from Real Madrid fans on social media, with many expressing approval. One fan said:

"No Kepa for Real Madrid today, Carlo ain’t messing around they are up with there Best XI. Let’s see what Xavi and Barcelona come up with #ElClasico"

Another wrote:

"So Ancelotti dropped Kepa, he is finally listening"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan stated:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan was pleased with the decision:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan showed his pleasure:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. This happens to be the second consecutive year both sides have met in the final game of the competition. Barca won 3-1 last season.

After a hard-fought extra-time triumph over Atletico, Los Blancos earned their spot in Sunday's final. Now, they have another opportunity to win the Super Cup for the first time in five years and for the 13th time in their history.

Carlo Ancelotti has motivated his side ahead of the game, telling the press (via Forbes):

"We're going all out because that's the demand of this shirt and this club. We don't play for revenge. They're a team we respect a lot, they're strong. But the hunger is always the same. In every game."

Los Blancos will have some confidence due to their 20-game unbeaten streak since their last defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga in September.

Meanwhile, their opponents Barcelona secured their place in the final by defeating Osasuna 2-0 in the semis. The Blaugrana will be driven by a need to overturn their recent league defeat to Madrid and win a consecutive Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona's coach Xavi Hernandez has stated to the press (via Forbes):

"The team is very motivated, very excited. There is no better scenario for a footballer. Trying to put in a great performance: we have the example of last season, which is the ideal game."

If Barca win, it will be the first time they have won the competition back-to-back since Pep Guardiola led the Blaugrana to do the same in 2010 and 2011.