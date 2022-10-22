Carlo Ancelotti blocked Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid from Manchester United - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti blocked a return for Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford was the subject of speculation throughout the course of the summer. The Portuguese looked certain to leave United after one season following his comeback.

Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season, despite Ronaldo scoring 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions last season. Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League, a competition where he is the all-time top goalscorer with 140 goals.

His agent Jorge Mendes assessed options across Europe and wanted to seal a return to Real Madrid. Los Blancos fans still have fond memories of the glorious years that Ronaldo spent in Spain.

In 438 games, he scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists. He won four Champions League trophies with the Spanish club.

However, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly refused a deal for the club's all-time top goalscorer as he threatened to leave if Ronaldo returned.

Ronaldo and Ancelotti had previously worked together to lift the Champions League trophy in the 2013-14 season.

Los Blancos are the current European and Spanish champions. They are also at the top of the La Liga table with 28 points from 10 games. They have already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League after four group games and sit at the top of Group F with 10 points.

Ancelotti has built a team with the correct mixture of youth and experience. It remains to be imagined how a return for Ronaldo would have fared out.

Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring a difficult spell in his United career at the moment. He is currently suspended from the Red Devils' squad against Chelsea for a Premier League clash on Saturday (22 October).

The step was taken by manager Erik ten Hag as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner breached disciplinary conduct when he decided to walk down the tunnel on Wednesday (19 October). Ronaldo was an unused substitute during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talked about former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo being suspended

Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended by Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to his decision to suspend former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ahead of his team's clash against Chelsea on Saturday (22 October), Ten Hag said (via Sky Sports):

"What (happened in) the talk is between Cristiano and me. The (club) statement is also clear. I am the manager, I'm responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values, and I have to control them. We are in a team."

