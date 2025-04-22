Carlo Ancelotti breaks silence on Real Madrid future amid exit speculation and links with Brazil national team

Carlo Ancelotti hinted at his future at Real Madrid amid exit rumors and links with the Brazil national team. The Italian tactician is currently in his second stint with Los Blancos since 2021.

Carlo Ancelotti is often considered among the best Los Blancos coaches of all time. The Italian manager oversaw them lift three Champions League titles, including the historic La Decima (10th UCL title) in his first stint (2013-2015). However, rumors of his exit began churning this season after Real Madrid suffered a humiliating 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the UCL quarter-finals and were eliminated.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of facing Getafe in LaLiga, Carlo Ancelotti hinted at his future at the Bernabeu. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"I don’t hold any grudges. I love this club, and I want to stay here as long as possible. Whenever the time comes to move on, I will leave with gratitude and respect."

The coach added that the season has been a difficult one for Real Madrid, and continued:

"Yes, it has been a more difficult year. But the club knows this. We are handling it as a team. I’m still very happy here, and even under pressure, I feel energised. Stress motivates me to keep pushing forward."

Amid exit rumors, Carlo Ancelotti has been strongly linked to take over the helm of the Brazil national team. The Selecao let go of coach Dorival Junior last month and have reportedly been keen on bringing Ancelotti ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season. However, they lost the Spanish Super Cup after a 5-2 loss to Barcelona. They are also trailing behind by four points in LaLiga to their Catalan rivals in LaLiga. There's still a chance for them to turn around the season if they win the Copa del Rey final against Barca or can surpass them in the league.

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello weighs in on Carlo Ancelotti's future at the club

Fabio Capello - Source: Getty

In an interview with SPORT, former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello spoke highly of Carlo Ancelotti. He also had no doubts about his success with the Brazil national team if he took up the job. Capello said (via Madrid Universal):

"Ancelotti is the most important coach in the world. He’s the one with the most titles and stands above the rest. The World Cup may be the last important competition for him, and he could end up winning titles with Brazil."

Capello also spoke about the recent criticism in the Spanish media meted out towards Ancelotti.

"I know how the Spanish press operates. Once they decide they don’t like you, they stick to it. It doesn’t matter how many titles you’ve won—nothing is ever enough," he said.

Fabio Capello notably coached Real Madrid for two different seasons, the 1996-97 and the 2006-07 campaigns. He won LaLiga in both seasons with the club.

