Carlo Ancelotti comments on reports of possible Real Madrid exit for Vinicius Jr because of racist abuse

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti commented on reports of a possible departure for superstar winger Vinicius Junior due to the racist abuse directed at him during his time in Spain.

The Brazilian has been the subject of racist abuse ever since he moved to the European country, with the incidents just rising in the last few seasons. Last season, Valencia fans chanted racist taunts at him during Los Blancos' game at the Estadio de Mestalla.

Some Atletico Madrid fans hung a black effigy near Real's training ground with Vinicius' shirt on it. Atletico fans were also heard making racist jibes at the Brazilian, and reportedly chants of 'Die Vinicius' were heard in Barcelona's 2022-23 La Liga title celebrations.

In the pre-match press conference before Los Blancos' upcoming game against Athletic Club, Ancelotti was asked about the controversial racist chants towards the superstar and how it affected him.

Ancelotti replied (via SPORT):

"For Vinícius it is obvious that it (racism) was a very important topic. He takes it very seriously and that is what we all have to do, take this issue very seriously."

Former Paraguay keeper Jose Luis Chilavert made a post addressed to Vinicius on Twitter last week, saying:

"Don't let him be a fa**ot, soccer is for men."

Ancelotti asked everyone to disregard the Paraguayan's comments, saying that he was just ignorant and didn't know anything about the situation. He said:

"I think there is little point in commenting on the statements of others who are not within the subject and speak for 'giving air to the mouth' without knowing."

When asked if he was worried about Vinicius contemplating a potential departure from the club, the Italian simply said:

"There is one thing that worries me about Vinicius, and a lot, today, and that is that tomorrow he cannot play. That's what worries me."

Real Madrid make Benfica youngster a priority signing for the upcoming transfer window - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made Benfica youngster Joao Neves a priority signing in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports from Real Madrid Exclusivo.

Neves came through Benfica's famed youth academy and made his senior debut in January 2023. Since then, he has become a key player for the Eagles, having made 46 appearances this season across all competitions and bagging three goals and two assists.

He scored the equalizer against Sporting CP in the 94th minute of a massive game in Liga Portugal, which inspired them to a 2-1 win at the end of the match. The goal can be seen at 3:42 in the video below:

A defensive midfielder by nature, he is known for his strong tackles, anticipation, progressive passing and aerial prowess (even though he is only 5'9"). These attributes have excited scouts from top European clubs including Real, Manchester United and Barcelona, who are chasing his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

With legendary midfielder Luka Modric having announced his departure at the end of the season, Real Madrid will be looking to bring in Neves as his replacement.