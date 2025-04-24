Carlo Ancelotti confirms 2 Real Madrid players are ‘unlikely’ to play Copa del Rey final against Barcelona after win vs Getafe

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba are unlikely to feature against Barcelona in the Copa de Rey final. As reported by Madrid Xtra on X, the two are unlikely to recover before El Clásico on Saturday, April 26.

Alaba and Camavinga suffered injuries during Real Madrid's 1-0 win against Getafe on Wednesday, April 23. Alaba started at centre-back but had to be substituted by Camavinga at half-time due to discomfort in his left leg.

Camavinga suffered an adductor injury in the closing minutes of the game and now faces an extended spell on the sidelines. Alaba and Camavinga are poised to miss the Copa de Rey final against arch rivals Barcelona this weekend.

Alaba has endured an injury-ridden season this time around and has only played 599 minutes of football. He missed the entire first half of the season with an ACL injury he suffered last season, and also missed four games in February with an adductor issue.

Camavinga has also suffered multiple injuries throughout the season and has missed 23 games for club and country. The Frenchman would have probably been the preferred choice at left-back against Barcelona, and Ancelotti would have to pick either Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia.

Real Madrid will be desperate to win the Copa de Rey this season, having already been knocked out of the Champions League. They also trail Barca by four points in LaLiga table with just five games to go.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti makes his stance clear when asked about tactics against Barcelona in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti made his stance clear when asked about his tactics in the Copa de Rey final against Barcelona. The two giants of Spanish football have clashed twice so far this season, with Hansi Flick's side emerging as winners on both occasions.

Barca thrashed Los Blancos 4-0 in October 2024 at Camp Nou in La Liga. The Blaugrana also convincingly won the Supercopa de España 5-2 in January. On being asked regarding his plan against Barcelona after his side's 1-0 win against Athletic Club, Carlo Ancelotti said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

"I didn't [try it tonight]. We wanted more control with Luka and Dani. We have time to prepare the Copa final."

Carlo Ancelotti has come under immense pressure following a disappointing season with Real Madrid this time around. Jürgen Klopp and Xabi Alonso have been named as potential successors of the Italian at the Santiago Bernabeu.

