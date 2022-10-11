Carlo Ancelotti confirms 3 Real Madrid stars will start UCL clash against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently provided a crucial update on his team's starting lineup against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos are set to take on Shakhtar Donetsk away on October 12. Ahead of the clash, Ancelotti stated that Karim Benzema, who was rested this weekend for his team's clash against Getafe, will return to the first XI.

The Frenchman was out for an extended period after suffering an injury during his team's Champions League opener against Celtic on September 6. He played two entire matches upon returning but was rested in the win over Getafe.

Benzema has made eight appearances so far this campaign, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy, who were also rested against Getafe, are also set to start for Real Madrid in Kyiv.

While talking to the media ahead of the game, here's what Ancelotti had to say (via Madrid Universal):

“Vini is one of the players I must evaluate because he has played every game, today’s trip…It has to be evaluated. Karim is fine and it is clear that tomorrow he starts, with Kroos and Mendy, who are fresh and are going to play.”

The Italian manager further went on to add:

“I give the line-up two hours before, as always, because that’s when we do the technical meeting. Nothing has changed. The fact that we get to the stadiums earlier has changed everything a little. I don’t mind keeping the line-up secret, because in today’s football there is no secret.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti talked about rotating his squad

In a season with a packed schedule, especially ahead of the FIFA World Cup, rotation is essential for big clubs Real Madrid, who are competing for every trophy available.

With El Clasico against Barcelona on the horizon, Ancelotti would want to do that as a priority but it is easier said than done. Here's what the 63-year-old added about rotating his squad:

“The question is good, it is very complicated because the players get angry and each one in their own way. But the reaction of everyone in this group is very positive, to be more focused and focused on work. No one has lowered their arms so far."

He added:

"In the end, they are very respectful of the decisions I make, that’s the most important thing. I respect the person, although you may get angry with the coach.”

Real Madrid will host Barcelona on October 16, hoping to return to the top of the La Liga table with a win.

