Carlo Ancelotti confirms whether Real Madrid will sign a defender in January transfer window

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid will not sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

David Alaba has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after recently suffering an ACL injury. Meanwhile, Eder Militao has also missed the season so far due to an ACL injury and is expected to remain out until March at least. Los Blancos have since been linked with a move for a new central defender and players like Raphael Varane, Mario Gila, and more.

Ancelotti, however, has confirmed in a recent press conference that the club won't sign a new defender in January. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I can repeat that once again. We will not sign new centre back in January.”

Real Madrid still have players like Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez available in their ranks, while Aurelien Tchouameni can also play as a centre-back.

Despite Los Blancos missing key defenders, their defensive track record has been impressive in the league this season. They have conceded only 11 goals in 18 league matches.

Ancelotti's side lead the La Liga standings, scoring 45 points from 18 matches. Albeit being level with Girona on points, the Madrid giants have a superior goal difference, mainly due to the team's resilient work in the back line.

Apart from being stern in his stance that the team won't sign a central defender in January, Ancelotti confirmed that the club won't sign any new player. He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We're not going to sign anyone in the January transfer window."

Los Merengues will return to action on January 3, taking on RCD Mallorca in a home La Liga game.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on pursuing his long-term future at the club

Real Madrid recently announced that Carlo Ancelotti has signed a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2026. The deal brought an end to the rumors linking the Italian manager to the Brazil job.

Ancelotti signaled a willingness to stay at the club even beyond 2026. Speaking to the media ahead of the Mallorca clash, he told the media (via Los Blancos' website):

"I don't know if it will be my last spell as a coach. I don't know what will happen once I finish here. I might still be here in 2026, depending on how successful I am "I'd like to be Madrid coach until 2026, and hopefully I can continue to be here in 2027 and 2028 because I want to stay here."

Ancelotti added that receiving a contract renewal offer meant that Real Madrid were happy with his work. Ancelotti further added that his aim now is to continue winning games with the club.