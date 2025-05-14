Carlo Ancelotti explains real reason for Rodrygo not playing during Barcelona vs Real Madrid amid exit rumors

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Rodrygo has recently had a fever, which has prevented him from performing at his best. He added that a combination of an injury and illness forced him to be benched against Barcelona.
Speaking to the media, Ancelotti stated that Rodrygo did not recover well from the fever, which meant he wasn't 100%. He said (via Football Espana:
“Rodrygo had a fever that hasn’t allowed him to perform at his best. Today in training, he had a discomfort in his leg. I don’t know which one. And he wasn’t well; he didn’t recover well from the fever. Afterwards, there was a lot of speculation about this. Everyone has a special affection for Rodrygo, especially me.”
When asked if Rodrygo was affected by the exit speculation and not playing, Ancelotti added:
“When a player isn’t well, he’s not well emotionally. He wants to show his quality, to help the team. It’s normal.”
The Real Madrid manager made a similar statement right after the 4-3 loss to Barcelona and said:
“He recovered, but was not feeling well [that’s why he did not start]. There’s nothing there, I have zero problems with him. He wasn’t at 100%. If I put him on for five or seven minutes, if he’s not at 100%, he’s only getting injured. Vini could not finish the game, he has a sprained ankle.”
Real Madrid lost to Barcelona despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos took a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes, but a brace from Raphinha and goals from Eric Garcia and Lamine Yamal ensured a 4-3 win for the Catalan side.
Real Madrid ready to sell Rodrygo this summer?
Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling Rodrygo this summer. The Spanish giants do not see the Brazilian star as a key part of the club's future as they are relying on Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe to lead their attacks.
As per a report in Cadena SER (via Football Espana), Xabi Alonso is set to be appointed as the new manager this summer, and he has given the green signal for the sale. Ancelotti's exit has already been confirmed, with the Italian set to take over the Brazil national team at the end of the season.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Rodrygo. Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on the forward.