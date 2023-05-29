Carlo Ancelotti informs Real Madrid attacker he will play even less next season: Reports 

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly informed Eden Hazard that his playing time at Real Madrid will reduce even further next season.

The Belgium international has had a tumultuous time with Los Blancos since his move from Chelsea for a fee of €100 million plus add-ons in 2019. Injuries have marred his impact at the club and he has largely been reduced to playing a bit-part role from the bench.

Hazard has featured just 10 times across competitions this campaign, starting just four times. According to Diario AS, Ancelotti has told the 32-year-old that he will play even less next season, which is likely to be his final one at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are believed to be eager to get Hazard off their wage bill but he is determined to stay even after Ancelotti's decision. Earlier this season, the former Chelsea winger admitted that he wasn't on talking terms with the Italian tactician.

Hazard told Belgian outlet RTBF, via AS (h/t Football-Espana) in March:

"There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But I’m not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t. But there will always be respect."

The Real Madrid winger is believed to be taking home €15 million in annual wages at the Bernabeu, as per MARCA. If Ancelotti doesn't trust Hazard, then the La Liga giants could have to find a new winger to add competition for Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Marco Asensio could leave as a free agent this summer but Brahim Diaz, who can play as a winger, is set to return from his loan spell at AC Milan.

Brazil not losing track of Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil Football Federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues has reiterated that the South American giants are desperate to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Brazil are without a permanent head coach since Tite stepped down following his country's quarter-final elimination at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ramon Menezes is currently managing them in an interim capacity.

Rodrigues said in a recent interview, via Tribal Football:

"Brazil has several competent coaches that we respect a lot, but we have a plan A, and it is Ancelotti. We have the feeling that it will work. I think he has chemistry with the Brazilian national team. He knows most of the players who have played and currently play for the national team and he is a fan of Brazilian football."

The likes of Eder Militao, Casemiro, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, and Richarlison have all played under the current Real Madrid boss in recent years.

Poll : 0 votes