Carlo Ancelotti insists 2 Real Madrid starts deserve to win 2024 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that both Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. deserve to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Los Blancos have had an excellent 2023-24 campaign so far despite being eliminated from the Copa del Rey. They won the Supercopa de Espana and appear set to win the La Liga title. They are also set to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga clash at Real Sociedad on Friday (April 26), Ancelotti was asked to choose between Vinicius and Bellingham for the Ballon d'Or. He answered (via Get Football News Spain):

“The Ballon d’Or should go to Bellingham and Vinícius.”

Both players have been in sensational form for Real Madrid this season. Vinicius has had to deal with some injury issues but has still racked up 19 goals and 11 assists in 32 games across competitions. He will also compete in the 2024 Copa America with Brazil.

Bellingham, meanwhile, joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer and is currently their top scorer this season. He has scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 games across competitions. He will also compete at the UEFA Euro 2024 with England.

Who can challenge the Real Madrid duo for 2024 Ballon d'Or?

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leaving Europe, there have been multiple players who could compete for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Manchester City are engaged in a tough Premier League title race and have reached the FA Cup final. However, they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals. If they win the league and the FA Cup, Phil Foden and Rodri could potentially compete for the coveted prize.

Foden has registered 24 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions with City. Rodri, meanwhile, is undefeated in his last 69 games and has contributed eight goals and 12 assists in 44 games this season.

Another potential challenger for the 2024 Ballon d'Or could be Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain are set to win the Ligue 1 and will face Lyon in the Coupe de France final. They are also set to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals.

Mbappe has registered 43 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions for PSG this season. He is currently the top scorer in Europe's top five leagues. He could also help France win the UEFA Euro 2024.

Harry Kane could be another contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Bayern Munich have lost all domestic competitions but are still in the race for the Champions League. He has contributed 40 goals and 13 assists in 41 games across competitions this season. He will also captain England at the Euros.