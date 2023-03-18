Carlo Ancelotti issues injury update on Real Madrid star Karim Benzema ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Karim Benzema will be available for the El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday.

Los Blancos face a pivotal clash against their arch-rivals that could make or break their title charge.

The Catalans are currently nine points clear of them at the top of the table, and a victory would essentially put an end to Real Madrid's hopes. However, should the visitors prevail, it could blow the title race wide open.

In a further boost for the reigning champions, Benzema is all set to take part in the clash. Ancelotti confirmed the news in a recent press conference, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

"Benzema is fine and will play tomorrow."

Benzema has struggled with a fair bit of injuries this season, missing 10 top-flight matches so far, including their 3-1 win over Espanyol last weekend.

However, he returned to action on Wednesday to face Liverpool in the Champions League and scored the only goal of the game, too.

His availability for the Barcelona encounter will bolster Real Madrid's chances of prevailing at the Camp Nou as their back-to-back league title aspirations are on the line.

Benzema has already scored twice against them this season: in their 3-1 league win back in October and in a 3-1 loss in the Spanish Supercup finals last month.

Real Madrid face a must-win clash with Barcelona

Trailing leaders Barcelona by nine points, Real Madrid face a must-win clash against the side this weekend.

A loss would increase their lead to 12, and with only 12 games remaining after this, it would be difficult for them to cement the gap.

The Catalans have also been too good to implode, having lost just twice in 25 matches so far, as Xavi has managed to successfully revive the team.

They also have the psychological advantage here, having won both their El Clasicos in the 2023 calendar year: in the Spanish Supercup finals and then in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final tie.

Should Barcelona go all the way, it will be their first La Liga title in four years.

