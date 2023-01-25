Carlo Ancelotti makes emphatic claim on Real Madrid's January transfer window plans

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid will make no movement during the remainder of the January transfer window. The Italian stated that his team is set for the rest of the campaign.

Los Blancos are set to take on Atletico Madrid next on January 27 in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Ancelotti said (h/t Madrid Xtra):

"The squad is closed until June. No movements will happen."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "The squad is closed until June. No movements will happen." 🎙| Ancelotti: "The squad is closed until June. No movements will happen."

Ancelotti's side are currently second in LaLiga. They have 41 points from 17 games and are trailing leaders Barcelona by three points. The defending Spanish champions will have to make a sprint to get ahead of the Catalan club.

Real Madrid are also the reigning European champions and have qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season. Los Blancos will play Liverpool next.

Los Blancos, however, will need to focus on the task at hand, which is to face Atletico in the Madrid derby next.

Much like the Madrid giants, Barcelona are unable to make any moves in the January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the upcoming showdown against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to the upcoming Copa del Rey showdown against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Speaking to the media ahead of the much-anticipated Madrid derby, he said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"It's a derby and you have to prepare properly for it, like all derbies. It's a special match against a powerful team. We're looking forward to playing in our home stadium again after two months away. We're keen to be back in the company of our fans, especially for a match like a derby."

REAL MADRID❤️ @AdriRM33 El gol que más ha celebrado todo el madridismo. 🤍

El gol que más ha celebrado todo el madridismo. 🤍https://t.co/Lwq2oAiVu4

Ancelotti added:

"We might be favourites, but that's only on paper. We'll see how the game starts and each team's spirit and motivation. We've done very well away this season, but we're looking forward to returning home and that's going to help us. It's special to play in front of our fans again and it's something special for us."

Poll : 0 votes