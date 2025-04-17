Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear when asked if he will still be Real Madrid coach for Club World Cup after Champions League exit

Carlo Ancelotti has made his feelings clear when asked if he will be Real Madrid's coach during the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. This comes after Los Blancos' Champions League campaign ended dramatically at the hands of Arsenal in front of a stunned Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.

The Spanish powerhouses lost 2-1 at home in the second leg, and their 5-1 aggregate loss guaranteed their elimination from the quarterfinals. Arsenal played calmly in spite of early setbacks, such as Bukayo Saka's missed penalty.

Saka scored in the second half (65'), but Vinicius Junior's equalizer (67'), which was gifted by William Saliba, gave Madrid a brief reprieve. However, Gabriel Martinelli's late goal (90+3') guaranteed the victory and gave the Gunners their first semi-final appearance since 2009.

Real Madrid's exit from the competition has raised questions about Carlo Ancelotti's future at the Bernabeu. He was very hesitant when asked if he would remain in charge at the Club World Cup (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“My future? I don’t know, and I don’t want to know. Will I be the manager in Club World Cup? I can’t speak to you about this now. If the club decides to change, no problem, I’ll thank them.”

Los Blancos notably lost the Supercopa de Espana to Barcelona in January, and things aren't looking much better in Spain. They are four points behind the Blaugrana on the La Liga table, with seven games to go in the season. Both sides will also face off in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

Superstar suffers ankle injury as Real Madrid crash out to Arsenal

Adding to Real Madrid's disappointment at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, Kylian Mbappe twisted his right ankle. After another lackluster performance, the forward was jeered by supporters as he hobbled off the field in the 75th minute.

The Frenchman has now gone five games without scoring in any competition after failing to get a shot on goal. He had a possible penalty shout in the first half. However, Declan Rice was found not to have fouled him in the area, and the initial ruling was overturned by a VAR review.

According to preliminary medical evaluations, Kylian Mbappe sustained a minor ankle sprain (via beIN SPORTS). Although it is not believed to be a serious injury, he is expected to undergo additional testing on Friday.

He has already been suspended for Real Madrid's La Liga match against Athletic Club Bilbao this weekend (April 20), due to a red card. However, his availability for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26 is still in doubt.

