Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear about Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen as outgoing coach delivers transfer verdict

Outgoing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has delivered his opinion on Los Blancos' latest signing, defender Dean Huijsen. The Italian claimed that the club always signs the best players, labelling the 20-year-old as 'very good'.

Born in the Netherlands, Huijsen moved to Spain when he was five years old. He joined the academy of Italian giants Juventus in 2021, making his senior debut in 2023.

He impressed during his loan spell at Roma in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, earning himself a €15.2 million move to Bournemouth. After showcasing his talent and becoming one of the most consistent defenders in his debut Premier League season (three goals, one assist and seven clean sheets in 30 games), he attracted the attention of top European sides.

Desperately wanting to improve their defensive stocks after suffering from a lack of squad depth in the 2024-25 campaign, Real Madrid moved swiftly for Huijsen's services. On Saturday (May 17), Los Blancos officially announced the youngster's signing in a deal worth a reported €59.5 million.

Trending

The youngster will not be playing under Ancelotti, though, as the 65-year-old is set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu and take over as the manager of Brazil. Ahead of Real's game against Sevilla (May 18), the Italian tactician was asked to give his thoughts on Madrid's move for Huijsen.

He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Dean Huijsen is a very good player. I'm happy that Real Madrid sign good players. This club will always be at the top."

Expand Tweet

Huijsen will officially complete the move to Madrid when the summer transfer window commences on June 1.

"For me, they'll always remain the best" - Outgoing Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti makes claim about Los Blancos' squad

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed that the players he managed at the club will 'always remain the best' for him.

The Italian coach masterminded a hugely successful tenure at the club, his second stint in Madrid after his two-season spell between 2013 and 2015. Since his arrival in 2021, he has helped the Merengues win two UEFA Champions League titles, two LaLiga titles, one FIFA Club World Cup and multiple domestic and supercup titles.

This season, however, Los Blancos are set to finish their campaign without a single piece of silverware. They lost every domestic title to Barcelona and were knocked out by Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of his penultimate game in charge of Real Madrid (against Sevilla, May 18), Ancelotti claimed that he will always have gratitude for the players he managed at the club. He said (via Managing Madrid):

"I'm never going to criticize these players who have given me so much joy over these past four years. For me, they'll always remain the best, even if they don’t perform at their best at times."

Ancelotti will take over as head coach of the Brazil national team on May 26, 2025. It is reportedly likely that current Bayer Leverkusen boss and Real Madrid icon Xabi Alonso will be his replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More