Carlo Ancelotti makes interesting claim on Portugal's decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made an interesting claim about Cristiano Ronaldo starting from the bench for Portugal against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or was benched by Portuguese manager Fernando Santos for the side's Round of 16 clash.

Portugal did well without their long-term talisman as they thrashed Switzerland 6-1. Goncalo Ramos, who was brought in by Santos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI, scored a fantastic hat-trick. The Benfica attacker created history by becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958.

Carlo Ancelotti, who managed Ronaldo during his first stint at Real Madrid, has opened up on the superstar being benched by A Selecao.

The Italian manager has revealed that he did not watch the Portugal game but understands why the veteran attacker was benched. Ancelotti has claimed that age is finally catching up with Ronaldo even though he has taken fantastic care of his fitness and physique.

The Real Madrid manager also stated that he never had any issues with the Portugal international. He said, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport:

“I didn't see the game, but in football anything is possible. He's probably fine and feels like a 20-year-old, but his body might not give the answers he's looking for. He's always taken care of himself but competition in the national team is strong. If we think about it, even someone like Rafael Leao starts on the bench."

"A player who scores at least one goal per game cannot be a problem. Cristiano is an athlete who trains well and is always attentive. details. For me, it was easy to manage.”

Ronaldo had two of the finest years of his career at Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti, with the duo winning the memorable La Decima together.

The Portuguese superstar played a total of 101 games under Ancelotti, scoring 112 goals and producing 47 assists in the process.

Erik ten Hag has broken silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United release

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has finally broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford. When he recently asked about the Portuguese forward, the Dutchman simply said:

“He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future."

Ronaldo made headlines following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan last month in which he criticized the club hierarchy. manager Ten Hag, former interim boss Ralf Rangnick and club legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

